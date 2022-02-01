Here's an AED 1 Million Valentine's Package For The Lovebirds Who Want To Propose This Year

Time to get that ‘Yes’ in capital letters

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for – the time has finally come to pop THE question. You want a perfect night with perfect vibes and views but you’re just not sure how to get there.

Well, if you’ve got AED 1,000,000 to spare and are looking to make a rather EXCEPTIONAL proposal, then CÉ LA VI is offering the ultimate Valentine’s proposal.

Could this be the most expensive Valentine’s proposal in Dubai?

Well, you can bet that it’ll be one heck of a proposal. An evening in Dubai with fancy dining, spectacular sky-high views, beautiful flowers, bubbles and, of course, a diamond that screams FOREVER. Seems straight out of a movie, doesn’t it?

The lovebirds will get to enjoy a luxury limousine pickup, 15-course private dinner, a multilayered cake, live music, exclusive vintage beverages, a one night stay at the Address Sky View Presidential Suite, and a sunrise massage.

Are you sure this isn’t like the actual wedding – or at least something stolen from an original Disney movie scene?

Well, Valentine’s day is near and loooove is in the air. And like Taylor Swift said, if love doesn’t make you crazy, you ain’t doing it right.

