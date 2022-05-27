Dubai
Lindsay Lohan Is Out And About In Dubai’s Miracle Garden With Her Mom And Sister
Resident celebrity Lindsay Lohan has recently been winning the hearts of Dubai peeps…
…especially since she shared in a recent Vogue interview that Dubai helped her to achieve a “sense of calm” and taught her how to say no. The actress loves the fact that she is not swarmed by paparazzi and can live a peaceful, private life.
Of course, when in Dubai, one is bound to check out the beautiful sights the city has to offer
Aliana Lohan shared a black white photo of her alongside her sister Lindsay and mother Dina. The three of them are posing in front of one of Miracle Garden’s flower heart-arches and simply look as if they are in their happy place. *heart eyes*
We love to see a cute family picture!
