McGettigan’s Is Going ALL OUT For Paddy's Day 2022!

This Season Celebrate A Very Clover-ful St. Patrick’s Day Only At McGettigan’s!

St. Patrick’s Day is only a stone’s throw away and it seems like all your clovers have four leaves because McGettigan’s JLT has got some golden offers just for YOU

Gather your fam and friends to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day PLUS the two consecutive days after it.. AKA the WHOLE WEEKEND with these UH-MAZING options *heart-eyes*

Day 1: St. Patrick’s Day, 17th March 2022

Go full out across all McGettigan’s venues – enjoy live music and entertainment from 3pm, including gigs from Hermitage Green, Mundy, Paddy Tone Crew, Brian Brody and the Pete Fagan band.

At McGettigan’s JLT, indulge in an exclusive offer of AED100 for 3 drinks BUT it’s only limited to the early birds so make sure you get there before the offer runs out!

Day 2: Friday, 18th March 2022

McGettigan’s JLT & Trade Centre will have the ‘SOS breakfast special: The Cure’. Ooooohh. This cure-all will include 3 pints and a breakfast item for just AED149 from 12 pm until 2pm. From 3pm onwards, you can enjoy yourself with live music & entertainment.

Day 3: Saturday, 19th March 2022

You’ve hit the pot of gold right here folks! You can pick a brunch of your choice in any of the McGettigan’s – JLT, Madinat, Trade Centre or City Walk.

Once you’re done with brunch, you can board the buses especially organised to bring you to the McGettigan’s City Walk for the St. Patrick’s Day Music Festival with headlining acts from The Coronas, Hermitage Green, True Tides, Mundy & Paddy Casey followed by the after-party with DJ Fergal Darcy. WOWIE!

AED499 includes your concert access, plus brunch package includes unlimited premium drinks. WOWIE!

All the juicy, green deets boiled down here:

When: Thursday, 17th March 2022

Early bird offer of AED 100 for 3 flavoured waters at McGettigan’s JLT

When: Friday, 18th March 2022

3 pints and a breakfast item for just AED 149 from 12-2pm

When: Saturday, 19th March 2022

Brunch + St. Patrick’s Day Music Festival, AED499 with premium drink options, from 12.30 pm till late.

Wishing you an advance Happy St. Patrick’s Day and may your luck last forevermore!