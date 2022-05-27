Will Smith Was Publicly Spotted In Dubai For The First Time Since The Oscar Fiasco

Earlier this year, Will Smith made headlines all over the globe with his infamous Oscar slap

Memes erupted across social media and the slap became the hot topic of discussion (and frankly the only thing people now remember about this year’s Oscars).

Later, Smith publicly apologized for his behaviour but the Board of Governors at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ banned him from the Academy Awards for the next 10 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Dubai is a place of wonders – celebrities from all around the globe come here for the perfect getaways (some of these celebrities even have golden visas wowie)

Since that fateful day in March, Will Smith has been laying low. But of course, if you’re in Dubai, word is bound to get out. While out for lunch and a game of golf, an enthusiastic Dubai Mom spotted the Fresh Prince and decided to say hi.

As kind as ever, seeing her approach his car, the actor made sure to pause and exchange a greeting. The Dubai mom was overjoyed at the chance meeting.

You can see the absolutely ADORBZ and heartwarming video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

