CONFIRMED! Coldplay Is Coming To Play At Expo Next Week

BOOM! Coldplay is set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on 15 February.

Bringing the never-before-seen regionally show. premiering their new album and highlighting the importance of protecting the planet in line with Expo’s sub-theme of Sustainability all in one…

The huge announcement happened just this morning and Coldplay said:

“As a band, we always try to put togetherness and sustainability at the heart of everything we do. It’s an honour to be invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai Infinite Nights for a special celebration of these two themes.” “We would love to return to the UAE as part of our Music of the Spheres world tour. Our dream would be to partner with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to power our entire show with local renewable energy sources, and to develop other meaningful sustainability initiatives around the concert.”

Coldplay will perform at Al Wasl Plaza at 9pm on Tuesday 15 February.

Booking will be available for free as of 9pm on 12 February (for Expo ticket holders), for those wanting to attend in person at Al Wasl Dome on 15 February

