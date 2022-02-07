EXCLUSIVE: John Newman Will Headline UK National Day At Expo

Following the news that Prince William is coming to celebrate UK National Day at Expo, Lovin Dubai can reveal that John Newman is coming to perform at Al Wasl Dome on the 10th.

While the UK’s national Day doesn’t fall on February 10th, each day throughout its six-month lifespan, Expo celebrates one country and the UK National Day falls on February 10th. The day will celebrate all things UK, taking over the entire Expo site, and covering everything from culture, sport, innovation and more.

Following the likes of Alicia Keys and Black Eyed Peas, John Newman, the man behind “Love Me Again” is coming for a night of festivities at Expo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Newman (@johnnewmanmusic)

The celebrations coincide with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, marking 70 years of her reign and will be marked with a visit from HRH Prince William himself!

Main image

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UK at Expo 2020 Dubai (@ukpavilion2020)

Location: Al Wasl dome

Timings TBC