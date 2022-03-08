Celebrate International Women’s Day In An Impactful Way TODAY In Dubai

March 8 is International Women’s Day, a global holiday to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women. This year, the aim is to Break the Bias to achieve a gender-equal world. A world that is free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination, a world where difference is valued and celebrated.

And to celebrate, Expo has a MASSIVE lineup, a full schedule of programming, led by global thought leaders to spotlight issues of gender bias and to highlight the achievements of women. In particular, the Women’s Pavilion will host 2 key events, starting with a morning assembly for nations and partners to delve into important discussions about gender equality and women’s empowerment (If you would like to attend, you can still book your slot online, the morning assembly is running from 9am – 1pm so you’ll need to be quick.)

Register now: The event will be attended by United Nations Under-Secretary-General and former Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (@phumzilemlambongcuka)

This will be followed by a Break The Bias Forum in the afternoon from 1.15 until 6pm

This forum will include 4 main sessions, featuring inspiring high profile speakers including H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the UAE and will finish with letter reading and closing words from a select group. They will read aloud letters written to the next generation of girls inviting them to take their rightful place in society. Lebanese actress, director and activist Nadine Labaki will be participating in this.

Rami Malek at Al Wasl Dome this evening!

Don’t miss the Al Wasl Dome Ceremony, Join Academy Award-winning actor, Rami Malek, as a guest at the International Women’s Day Al Wasl Dome Ceremony on March 8, at 8PM at Expo 2020 Dubai. He’s supporting equally opportunities for everyone regardless of their privilege, gender or ethnicity.