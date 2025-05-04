Feature

Amir Khan: Favourite Watches, Proudest Moments & Raising Family In Dubai

Farah Makhlouf
By

Lovin’ Life in Dubai is a content series flexing the very best of this incredible city. Every week, dive into exclusive episodes where A-Listers reveal what they love most about Dubai…

Step into the world of boxing champ Amir Khan as he opens up like never before! From his favourite watches and proudest career moments to raising a family in Dubai with wife Faryal Makhdoom, Amir shares it all.

Best known for his lightning-fast footwork and Olympic glory, Amir Khan is more than just a boxing legend. In this episode, we get a rare look behind the gloves and into the man himself—his values, routines, and reflections.

He gets real about:

  • Handling online criticism and how he keeps his cool
  • His admiration for the late Queen Elizabeth II
  • Fan encounters that left a lasting impression
  • Family traditions that keep him grounded amidst the fame

Whether you’ve followed his career in the ring or just want a glimpse into the softer side of a sports icon, this episode gives you a front-row seat to Amir Khan’s life outside of boxing

Watch the full series of Lovin Life in Dubai on YouTube now.

