Egyptian Actress Asmaa Galal Shared Her Rocky Childhood On AB Talks

Grab your popcorn and get ready to experience a roller coaster of emotions as Egyptian Actress fan-favorite Asmaa Galal got deep and personal on the latest #ABtalks episode on YouTube, hosted by Anas Bukhash. Let’s take a look at some of the most significant questions that made us feel related to Asmaa on a whole new level.

Throughout the interview, Asmaa proved that behind that pretty face, she does not live a perfect life – as she disclosed her rough childhood, her relationship with her family, and how she followed her passion.

Asmaa revealed that she struggles with opening up (WATCH at 5:49)

Similar to any individual who fights their inner-self to let others know how they are truly feeling, Asmaa goes through the same. “If someone felt like they needed to be there for me, I always flip things around – like, you tell me, how are you?” she said. She believes that she has to maintain the image of herself as a butterfly that is always joking around and laughing. TOO RELATABLE!

“I grew up early while I was still a very young child” (10:36)

“Do not wear shorts because your legs are not pretty” is the sentence Asmaa kept hearing throughout her childhood. Rather than enjoying her childhood, her youth was affected by her self-confidence. Asmaa’s dream of being an actress was also crashed at some point as she was told by relatives “you will be a good girl, minding your own business.” Because of the conservative treatment, Asmaa managed to escape the drama and move out when she started university – thanks to her father!

Asmaa has been daddy’s girl from a young age

When Asmaa’s dad knew she wanted to be an actress, he sneakily introduced her to his friends who were directors – keeping it a secret from everyone back home (30:00). Not only did he help Asmaa follow her passion, but he also attended her school plays sitting in the front line. Regardless of how big or small her acting role was, he would always splash her with positive comments. DAD OF THE YEAR!

Asmaa got deep and expressed how she overcame her father’s passing (36:00)

This is when y’all grab tissues and wipe your tears… cause Asmaa got real deep and personal with this question. At the age of 21, Asmaa lost her number one supporter, her dad, from a stroke while driving. “I was convinced that he was traveling and he would be a bit late, and I was mad at destiny,” she said. Asmaa was too sceptical of the news and asked to see him in his grave. “He could not die.” IS ANYONE CUTTING ONIONS?

“I learned that life is not always rainbows and butterflies” (50:29)

Apart from her bond with the Galal’s, Asmaa also opened up about her past uncertain relationships. Asmaa believes that her biggest red flag is WHEN MEN CHEAT. “We don’t have to through the cheating phase, we don’t necessarily have to hold on when we can just simply leave – so no one would be surprised,” she said. WE COULDN’T AGREE MORE!

The viewers loved how honest Asmaa was during the interview, credits also go to Anas for the spot-on questions he asked.

The conversation was honest from the beginning and the viewers loved that!

Being a person who faces difficulties to open up, Anas Bukhash managed to give us the raw side of the gorgeous actress Asmaa Galal. Anas Bukhash, an Emirati interviewer and entrepreneur, is widely regarded as one of the most talented media personalities in the Arab world today, thanks to his ability to get up close and personal with his interviewees on his YouTube program, #ABtalks.