Dubai’s Most Iconic New Year’s Eve Plans For 2025

New Year’s Eve in Dubai is never low-key, and 2025 is shaping up to be no different. Whether you’re in it for jaw-dropping fireworks, glam dinners with skyline views, all-out parties that go way past midnight, or something a little more laid-back (but still fabulous), the city has a celebration with your name on it.

From sky-high soirées to beachfront countdowns and family-friendly feasts, here’s your go-to guide for ringing in the New Year the Dubai way

10. Ring In 2026 With Twilight Sparkle At Frenia’s Rooftop New Year’s Eve Celebration

Frenia is going all out for New Year’s Eve with a rooftop celebration that delivers sparkle, sound, and seriously impressive views. High above the city, Twilight Sparkle offers panoramic sightlines of three iconic fireworks displays, The Palm, Burj Al Arab, and Dubai Marina, all from one elevated vantage point. As the night unfolds, a live DJ sets the mood with house, commercial, and club classics, while guests indulge in sharing platters, pass-around bites, live cooking stations, and sweet treats served after midnight. It’s elegant, high-energy, and perfectly timed for a glamorous welcome to 2026.

When? Friday, 31 December 2025 | 9pm to 2am

Pricing:

• House Package: AED 649 per person

• Deluxe Package: AED 799 per person

9. Celebrate New Year’s Eve 250 metres in the sky at Ain Dubai

When it comes to once-in-a-lifetime NYE moments, Ain Dubai is literally on another level. The world’s tallest observation wheel is hosting a sky-high New Year’s Eve celebration, offering panoramic views of Dubai’s glittering skyline and a front-row seat to the midnight fireworks from 250 metres above the city. Located on Bluewaters Island, this unforgettable experience works just as well for families and friend groups as it does for those going all-out with a private VIP cabin… because welcoming 2026 above it all is kind of unbeatable.

Pricing:

• Standard / View Cabin: from AED 315

• Premium Cabin: from AED 695

• Private Cabin (up to 20 guests): from AED 12,000

Reservations: Visit Ain Dubai ticket counters, call +971 4 800 246392, or book online via Ain Dubai NYE View

8. Go full fiesta at NYE Carnaval at Above Eleven

Above Eleven is turning the volume all the way up for NYE Carnaval, its biggest celebration of the year. This sky-high Peruvian-Japanese party blends bold Nikkei flavours, crafted cocktails, and non-stop music across every corner of the venue. Dance alfresco on the terrace with a live DJ and saxophonist, or settle indoors where the Ritmo Arriba trio keeps the energy flowing. Wherever you choose to celebrate, expect premium drinks, a curated set menu, and a midnight moment backed by unbeatable fireworks views as 2026 officially begins.

When? Wednesday, 31 December 2025 | 8pm to 12:30am

Pricing:

• Restaurant (3-piece band): AED 1,500 per person

• Lounge (DJ): AED 1,700 per person

• Terrace Bar (DJ): AED 2,250 per person

All packages include a curated set menu, soft beverages, premium spirits, and champagne

Reservations: WhatsApp: +971 (0) 54 990 6135 or Book online: aboveeleven.com/dubai-festive

7. Step into a Masquerade Ball New Year’s Eve across Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai

Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai is turning New Year’s Eve into one seamless, hotel-wide celebration with a Masquerade Ball twist. For one night only, guests are invited to roam freely across IKKA, Eunoia, C Bar, and LUBOV, enjoying an immersive ultra-buffet experience paired with live entertainment at every turn. From sushi, ceviche, and Peruvian-Japanese favourites at IKKA to French-Mediterranean and Italian grills, carving stations, and a dedicated dessert atelier at LUBOV, the evening is designed as a flavour-filled journey that builds all the way to a shared midnight countdown. After the fireworks, the party continues with tray-passed bites until the early hours, because ringing in 2026 shouldn’t be rushed.

When? 31 December 2025 | 6:30pm to 2:30am

Pricing:

• Skyline VIP Package: AED 2,099 per person

– Exclusive terrace seating

– Dedicated table-side beverage service

– Perrier-Jouët Brut Champagne & festive cocktails

– Uninterrupted skyline views from Burj Khalifa to Palm Jumeirah

– Full access to all venues, menus, and entertainment

• All other NYE packages: Sold out

Reservations: Call: +971 43 021 275

6. Ring in 2026 with coastal glamour at Float Beach Lounge, Vida Creek Beach

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with toes in the sand, stars overhead, and the city skyline sparkling in the distance at Float Beach Lounge. This coastal-chic spot brings together a lavish international buffet, live entertainment, and a beachside vibe that promises a night full of festive magic. From the first cheers to the last dance, Float Beach Lounge delivers a glittering start to 2026 that feels equal parts relaxed and glamorous.

When? 9pm to 1am

Pricing:

• Classic Package (food & soft beverages): AED 1,000 per adult

• House Package (food & house beverages): AED 1,350 per adult

• Children (6–11 years, food & soft beverages): AED 500

Reservations: Call: +971 4 542 8888 or Email: dineatvidacreekbeach@vidahotels.com

5. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with front-row Burj Khalifa fireworks Views at Al Hallab, The Dubai Mall

Few New Year’s Eve settings are as iconic as dinner with the Burj Khalifa lighting up the sky, and Al Hallab at The Dubai Mall delivers exactly that. Located in the Waterfall Area, the beloved Lebanese restaurant is hosting a lavish NYE dinner where authentic flavours meet unbeatable views of the fireworks and Dubai Fountain show. The evening unfolds with an abundant spread of classic mezzeh, vibrant salads, and a generous hot grills platter, followed by traditional desserts and festive touches that make the countdown feel extra special. Expect great food, celebratory vibes, and a midnight moment that’s pure Dubai.

When? From 9pm onwards.

Pricing:

• Terrace seating with direct Burj Khalifa & Fountain views: AED 1,950 per person

• Indoor seating: AED 900 per person

Reservations: Call: +971 4 330 8828 or Email: dubaimall@alhallabrestaurant.com

4. Barfly by Buddha-Bar & Negroni Lounge’s “La Vie en Bleu” New Year’s Eve at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Ringing in 2026 gets a serious upgrade at Barfly by Buddha-Bar, where rooftop glamour meets full-blown festive drama. Overlooking the West Palm skyline, the venue transforms for its “La Vie en Bleu” New Year’s Eve celebration, complete with curated DJ sets, live performances, and front-row views of the city’s fireworks. Guests can choose between elegant indoor seating with a four-course sharing-style menu, prime outdoor tables with à la carte dining, or main bar seating for a more social vibe — all wrapped in Barfly’s signature high-energy atmosphere.

For something a little more low-lit and mysterious, Negroni Lounge offers a hidden escape behind its iconic red curtains. Expect sultry beats, expertly crafted Negronis, and an intimate setting that feels worlds away from the crowds — perfect for a stylish midnight toast.

Pricing:

• Indoor seating: Four-course sharing-style menu

• Outdoor seating: À la carte menu with tiered minimum spend

• Main bar seating: À la carte menu with minimum spend

• Pricing varies by seating option (advance booking recommended)

Reservations: Call +971 54 994 1460

3. Ring in 2026 with an exclusive New Year’s Eve dining experience at LOONA restaurant

LOONA Dubai is setting the scene for a refined New Year’s Eve celebration right in the heart of Dubai Boulevard. Expect an evening of elevated Italian dining, glowing interiors, and a curated culinary journey designed for a memorable countdown. Guests can opt for a Chef’s Exclusive Set Menu for Two, featuring indulgent highlights like oysters, sea urchins, caviar pancakes, premium mains including Kamchatka crab or filet mignon, and a sweet raspberry napoleon to finish. Prefer to explore freely? An à la carte option is also available with secured prepayment, all under the signature Loona lights as 2026 rolls in.

Pricing:

• Chef’s Exclusive Set Menu for Two: from AED 2,200

• À la carte dining (deposit required):

– AED 1,590 per adult

– AED 890 per child (under 16)

Reservations: loona.ae

2. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Roasters Specialty Coffee House

New Year’s Eve doesn’t always have to mean heels, crowds, and club beats. At Roasters Specialty Coffee House, the countdown comes with comfort, skyline views, and a festive buzz that feels just right. With reservations open at both Boulevard Downtown and Al Wasl, guests can take in glittering fireworks, including Burj Khalifa views at the Boulevard location, while enjoying specially crafted festive menus, virgin champagne, and the brand’s signature warm hospitality. It’s intimate, feel-good, and ideal for welcoming 2026 at a more relaxed pace.

Pricing:

• Boulevard Downtown: AED 1,000 per person

• Al Wasl: AED 500 per person

Reservations: roasterscoffee.ae

1. ATTIKO Dubai’s Euphoria New Year’s Eve Party at W Dubai, Mina Seyahi

If ringing in the New Year with seriously good views is non-negotiable, ATTIKO Dubai is the place to be. Perched on the 31st floor of W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, the Japanese and pan-Asian rooftop hotspot overlooks Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour, and Bluewaters Island. For NYE, the venue is going full “euphoric glam”, with vibrant lights, bold décor, and high-energy live entertainment, including dancers and contortionists. Guests can tuck into a shared set menu while watching fireworks and drone shows light up the skyline as midnight hits.

When? 8pm to midnight

Pricing:

• Outdoor lounge or dining table (first-line fireworks view): AED 4,000

• Indoor table: AED 2,000 per person

• Semi-private dining: AED 2,000 per person

Reservations: Call: +971 4 350 9983 or Email: reservations@theattiko.com