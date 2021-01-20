People Are Obsessing Over This Dubai Designer's Latest Bridal Gowns

We may not be New York, Paris or Milan, but the Dubai fashion scene is unique in its own way and it’s certainly not to sniffed at.

And leading the way with a unique (and totally extra) bridal design is Dubai based Humariff.

Humariff is a homegrown Dubai bridal fashion house and the 2021 collection was created to celebrate diversity in the UAE. It aims to target people in all shapes, colour and sizes whether you’re looking for a couture design or something off the rack.

Imagine walking down the aisle in this purple frock