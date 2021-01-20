د . إAEDSRر . س

Feature

People Are Obsessing Over This Dubai Designer's Latest Bridal Gowns

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

We may not be New York, Paris or Milan, but the Dubai fashion scene is unique in its own way and it’s certainly not to sniffed at.

And leading the way with a unique (and totally extra) bridal design is Dubai based Humariff.

Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Humariff is a homegrown Dubai bridal fashion house and the 2021 collection was created to celebrate diversity in the UAE. It aims to target people in all shapes, colour and sizes whether you’re looking for a couture design or something off the rack.

Imagine walking down the aisle in this purple frock

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HUMARIFF (@humariffofficial)

The ultimate fairytale dress in the ultimate fairytale setting

The brand is nearly a decade in the making, and Tamam Humariff is the sole designer. It’s now a boutique chain in Dubai, Moscow, Baku, Grozny, and Makhachkala, Russia, where the designer was born.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HUMARIFF (@humariffofficial)

Classic cut? Yes. Insane puff sleeves? Hells yes!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HUMARIFF (@humariffofficial)

HOW. EXTRA. IS. THIS

(Scroll for the full lewk)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HUMARIFF (@humariffofficial)

Now… to find a hubby to match the dress

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HUMARIFF (@humariffofficial)

Kind of in love with every piece of this pic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HUMARIFF (@humariffofficial)

If whimsical bridal designs are something you seek

Find Humariff Fashion House at 327 Al Wasl Rd – Al Bada’a – Dubai

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?