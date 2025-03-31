Lovin Dubai Creates Its Own Dubai Chocolate Perfume Scent

This was not on your bingo card for 2025!

Dubai chocolate took the world by storm in 2024, thanks to UAE-based mompreneur Sarah Hamouda and her irresistible creation. Her signature chocolate became a viral sensation, inspiring dupes from Germany and Ireland to San Francisco and everywhere in between. With countless imitators and an entire industry trying to replicate the magic, Dubai Chocolate solidified its place as a must-try treat.

In an effort to get the scent to the masses (minus the calories!) Lovin Dubai created a new perfume range, and starting from AED1,000, you can be the first to get your hands on this very limited edition bottle. The drop is accompanied by a full city roll-out, giving residents the chance to try the range for free across town…

You’ll find The Lovin Dubai Chocolate Perfume drifting through the air at popular beaches across town

Hosting a gathering at home? You can purchase a Lovin Dubai Chocolate perfume scented bukhoor 🥹

“Try before you buy” Test it before you hop on the bus

Say goodbye to boring car smell and hello to chocolatey goodness with The Lovin Dubai Chocolate Perfume must-have air-freshener

Nothing says I love you like…

Lovin Dubai is even in talks with cloud-seeding operations to distribute the scent among the clouds

Smell… like a snack!

You’ll find testers of the scent at prime spots around Dubai starting today.

Forget floral and musky scents – 2025 is the year of edible elegance. The Lovin Dubai Chocolate Perfume is designed to make you smell like the city’s finest confectionery, with top notes of dark chocolate, a creamy heart of hazelnut praline, and a warm, lingering finish of toasted marshmallow.

Whether you’re heading to brunch, a beach club, or a fancy dinner, this scent guarantees you’ll leave an impression – and possibly a craving.

Buy now: You’ll find The Lovin Dubai Chocolate Perfume listed along with Lovin’s signature merch

via GIPHY

Limited edition: Get it while it’s hot (or melted)

This fragrance is limited edition. The first 100 bottles are currently in production and will go to the first 100 people who… post an Instagram story saying “Gimme the LOVIN DUBAI’ CHOCOLATE PERFUME! And you might just get your hands on one of a limited-edition bottle!