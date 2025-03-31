Lovin Dubai Creates Its Own Dubai Chocolate Perfume Scent

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
This was not on your bingo card for 2025!
Dubai chocolate took the world by storm in 2024, thanks to UAE-based mompreneur Sarah Hamouda and her irresistible creation. Her signature chocolate became a viral sensation, inspiring dupes from Germany and Ireland to San Francisco and everywhere in between. With countless imitators and an entire industry trying to replicate the magic, Dubai Chocolate solidified its place as a must-try treat.
In an effort to get the scent to the masses (minus the calories!) Lovin Dubai created a new perfume range, and starting from AED1,000, you can be the first to get your hands on this very limited edition bottle. The drop is accompanied by a full city roll-out, giving residents the chance to try the range for free across town…
You’ll find testers of the scent at prime spots around Dubai starting today.
Forget floral and musky scents – 2025 is the year of edible elegance. The Lovin Dubai Chocolate Perfume is designed to make you smell like the city’s finest confectionery, with top notes of dark chocolate, a creamy heart of hazelnut praline, and a warm, lingering finish of toasted marshmallow.
Whether you’re heading to brunch, a beach club, or a fancy dinner, this scent guarantees you’ll leave an impression – and possibly a craving.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service