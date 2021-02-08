Mama The Much-Loved Sticky Rice Chef Passes Away Due To COVID

It is with great sadness and with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved Mama.

We unfortunately lost her to COVID-19 complications last night.

With her passing, she has left an enormous void in our lives and we are absolutely devastated. But even though she was taken from us so suddenly we want to remember Mama for the amazing woman that she is because she was not only mama to us, she was Mama to everyone.

She was the brightest star that just radiated positivity when you were around her and she was always so committed and passionate about every single thing that she did.

She was a humanitarian who loved to help people and would drop everything if she knew she could make a difference in someone’s life.

She was a mother who raised us with the utmost care, always put us first, and tried to give us the best.

And on top of all of this, her love was cooking, and to us, she was one of the best chefs to ever walk on this earth and her journey to what she achieved is nothing short of inspiring.

Mama will live on through all of us, her teachings, her recipes, and her dream that is Sticky Rice.

Please light a candle and say a prayer for this extremely special woman that we all call “Mama”.

We love you Mama and we know you’ll always be with us.