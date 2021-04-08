5 Reasons You Should Be EXTREMELY Excited About This Weekend In Dubai

The weather is still pretty chill, giving you some buffer time to reap the best of what this city has to offer before the infamous summer months begin to set in. Whatever you do, plan it in small groups and remember to stay safe, wash your hands and wear your mask! And without further ado, here are the great things you can do in Dubai this weekend…

5. Mestaria Gallery, admire works of art until Saturday, April 24, 2021 Located at Alserkal Avenue, Street 8, Mestaria Gallery is going back to basics with its art display. Set out on a calligraphic journey with Wissam Shawkat as he will take you into the evolution of style and interpretation of letterforms ranging over 35 years of pushing boundaries, redefining categories and reflecting contemporary art genres. This is culture, art and history all mixed in one immersive experience. The exhibit will also include original works, limited editions prints, exhibition posters and more that you can choose to purchase if you wish. When? Until Saturday, April 24 Where? Alserkal Avenue, Street 8 For more deets, click here.

4. You can’t go wrong with a weekend of C H I L L at the Orginal Wings & Rings! Beat the summer heat with the resto’s buzzing menu. Full of fun new bevvie concoctions and listed with quesadillas, rings, burgers, dips and wings OFC. Get in early with the tribe to take FULL of their daily happy hours! Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on selected drinks, Wings & Tacos by piece and a special price on selected starters from 12pm-8pm erraday. Be the cool parent and treat your kids to a day of fun at OWR on Saturdays… AKA Family Saturdays. Because on Saturdays, munchkins below 12 years of age eat for FREEEEE. Where? Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Liberty House, Level C Check out their socials, here.

3. ‘La Vie en rose’ it up at La Cantine Du Faubourg This French resto is and always has been the talk of the town. A fave pick for crème de la crème’s of Dubai because of its concept, food, decor, ambience and the list goes on. Located in Trade Centre 2, the garden terrace overlooks DIFC’s top landmarks and ufff the view sure is a beaut. Head to this urban dining destination for some proper sensory pampering! From food and music to image and art, this dining space doubles as an art gallery, displaying works by some international most daring artists. Be ready for a multi-sensory experience. Location? Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel For more deets, click here or call +97143527105.

2. Revive your bargaining skills at the Al Nahda Flea Market Get rid of your unwanted items and turn them into cash. Or check out various stalls for second-hand goods that you can bag at impressive rates. This is where your bargaining chops come to use! Where? Al Nahda Pond Park When? Friday, April 9. 1pm to 6pm Entry? FREE