The Top 10 Arabic Words Every Dubai Expat Should Know

We asked you: What are the Arabic words every expat should know, and your responses came rolling in. Dubai is a city of expats and one the finest ways to get an understanding of a city’s culture is to learn its language. Arabic is Dubai’s predominant language and there are over 300 million Arabic speakers worldwide, so having a few key words in your arsenal is sure to come in handy! English speakers in the city may easily get by without learning or speaking the Arabic language fluently, understanding a few words or key phrases makes it simpler to get about. The following is a list of 10 commonly used Arabic terms and phrases that all expats in Dubai are familiar with or should learn. Take notes kids!

10. Marhaba Marhaba, which translates as “welcome” or “hello,” is the most basic form of greeting used in all Arabic-speaking countries. When you see your friend, you can always greet him by saying “Marhaba!”.

9. Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah is an Arabic term that means “praise be to God” and may also mean “thank God.” How can you use it? For example, you could say: He arrived safely at home, alhamdulillah. Or you could also say: I passed this class, alhamdulillah!

8. Mashallah “Mashallah” or “Mash’Allah” is an Arabic term that expresses gratitude for someone or something. It demonstrates respect and also serves as a reminder that everything happens because of God’s will. “God willed it” is the closest English equivalent. It is used when excellent news is received and is used to express delight and appreciation.

7. Yanni The word Yanni is the Arabic equivalent of the words “you know,” “so,” and “like;” The term is extremely common in Arabic speech.

6. Wallah Wallah is an Arabic phrase that means “I swear by God,” and it’s certain to crop up in conversation more than once. How to use it? For instance, if a friend invites you to dinner with his family, and you really enjoyed the meal, you may exclaim, “wallah, this is the most fantastic dinner I’ve ever had!”

5. InshaAllah InshaAllah means “if God wills” or “if God is willing. What is the best way to put that in a sentence? You may say, for example, “I will be home at 6 o’clock, inshallah.”

4. Shukran A very useful term! The term Shukran literally translates to “thank you.” This is a more casual option that may be used in restaurants, stores, and pretty much everywhere else.

3. Habibi Habibi is an Arabic term that translates as “my love” (and may alternatively be translated as “my darling,” “my dear,” or “beloved.”) Use it in relationships or even for your bestie.

2. Khalas “Khalas!” means “enough!” or “stop!”. While the meaning of khalas is “done” or “completed,” it has a wide range of applications. It’s perfect for when you’ve had enough of something.