6 Swanky Ways To Spend Your Weekend

Do your mini weekend dance cuz’ it’s the WERKENDDDD! If you don’t have something planned, well now you do. Call up your mates and family and head on over to some of the best spots in Dubai to truly enjoy your days off work. We’ve rounded up the top 6 spots you wanna hit this weekend!

6. Scare yourself silly with ‘The Conjuring 3’ playing in cinemas across the UAE Based on a true story, The Conjuring 3 is now showing on the silver screens. So if you’re in the mood for a good ‘ole scare, book yourself a late-night screening slot, grab some fizzy drinks, popcorn and other munchies and get in on some demonic possessions unravelling in the Conjuring.

5. Shop organic at the Ripe Market… inside the newly opened Circle Mall in Jumeirah Village Circle Nakheel’s latest shopping outlet FINALLY opened up in JVC on April (much to the excitement of residents in the hood) and if you’re looking to get in on some organic produce then this is the weekend spot for you. Shop from home-grown businesses at the monthly boutique market, which will be taking place on the first Saturday of every month until October 2. Where? On the Circle Mall’s ground floor Time? 10am – 7pm More info here.

4. Off The Record – LTD Organized by a team of ambitious youngsters, LTD nights is bringing the party spirit back to the city. Worth a check out if you’re looking for saucy ways to spend your Thurs night. WE BACK AGAIN! Bringing you a night full of good vibes & great music! *Strictly for vaccinated individuals. Reservations are mandatory. Where? Canal Lounge, Business Bay When? Thursday, June 10 Time? 9pm onwards

3. A dreamy all-inclusive summer staycay at Bab Al Shams Bab Al Shams, Dubai’s ultimate choice for desert getaways has announced a BRILL summer offer! Escape to Bab Al Shams Desert Resort this summer for a truly wild getaway. Within the package, you’ll enjoy lunch, dinner, breakfast, and six HOURS of unlimited drinks spread across the entire resort. If unlimited drinkies are your thing, then you’ll love the afternoon poolside free-flow drinks. Later, catch the glorious sunset at Al Sarab, the famous rooftop bar. In total, it’s six hours of free-flow premium drinks followed the next morning by complimentary breakfast in Al Forsan Restaurant. Perfect! Spend your day at the pool before returning to reality. Here’s where you can enjoy drinks: Pool Bar – 2 consecutive hours

Al Sarab Rooftop Lounge – 2 consecutive hours

Al Hadheerah Desert Restaurant – 2 consecutive hours Phone? +971 4 809 6150 The deal? Infinity Summer – book it in! How much? AED2,500 When is it available? May 16 – August 31

2. Fanzone Alert! La Cantine And Emirates Towers Teamed Up For The Euros If you’re watching the Euros, this is big. La Cantine du Faubourg has partnered with Jumeirah Emirates Towers to create the ULTIMATE football Stadium. Located in the hotel’s impressive ballroom, there are arena-sized screens food curated by La Cantine du Faubourg and drinks. There’s a VIPD area too, and commentary French former footballer Ibrahim Ba will be your commentator through the games… how cool is that!