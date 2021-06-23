7 Things To Do To Have A Killer Weekend!

IT’S HERE!!! The weekend has come again and it’s time for you to relax and unwind in this beautiful country. There’s always so much to do in Dubai, and this weekend is no different. We list down everything you need to have a killer time! We got food, fun and self-care to get those energy meters back up again!

7. A Japanese experience at Izakaya Stop by this place and take a look into this little window to Japan. Take a sip of Sake, bites of sushi and relax at “Dubai’s Best Japanese Restaurant” voted by TripAdvisor. Don’t forget to relish in the new teppanyaki experience, a live show by the remarkable teppanyaki team. Don’t forget to book it! Time: 6PM-12PM

Location: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel – Dubai More Info here.

6. Large Plate at Positano Positano is iconic! They save you thousands of dirhams in travel expenses by bringing you the taste of Italy right to Dubai. Visit their establishment this Saturday evening to enjoy unlimited pizza from their menu for only 95AED per person. Location: Sheikh Zayed Rd – Business Bay – Dubai More info here.

5. Screaming about Hush Salon Love in the hair. If you like it then take it Hush Salon. They specialize in a variety of hair treatments and help go from the 10 you are to a 12. Location: Downtown, JBR & WAFI More info here.

4. YAS! IT’S FREE FOR THE KIDS Yas Island Abu Dhabi looked at parents all around the world and was like “We gotchuuu.” If your Gen Z-er is not 12 years of age yet, then we have a little surprise for you. IT’S ABSOLUTELY FREE FOR THE KIDS!!!! They can eat, sleep, and play for absolutely no cost at Yas Island. SO, RIDE AWAY! More info here.

3. Rose Rayhaan passes the summer vibe check!!! Rose Rayhaan by Rotana hotel has got the summer deal you’ve been waiting for. Book with them directly save 20% off the lowest public room rate!! On top of that you can have extra free beds on all room categories for family stays! And if you have kids under the age of 12, they have 50% off! AND if they’re under 6, IT’S FREE!!! BOOK YOUR STAY TODAY! Location: Sheikh Zayed Road – Trade Centre DIFC More info here.

2. Climb That Mountain! GO TEAM ANGEL WOLF! Join the Wolf pack this month! Choose a landmark in dubai that you want to climb virtually. This is perfect activity to do with your family! Set a personal goal and over achieve! Go to www.teamangelwolf.com to add another feather in that beautiful crown!

1. Good food and vibes at the home of Euros: Topgolf! The Yard is a sports bar you can watch the Euros at for free! On top of that, they have amazing group offers through the season. But the seats are selling like Hot Cakes! That doesn’t matter though cause you can win a table for 4! All you have to do is pay with the Viya app during any of the games. Location: Topgolf More info here.

