The Top 10 Barbershops In Dubai In 2021

10. The Barber House, Barsha Heights “It’s all about looking better than you were yesterday”… This Barbershop’s got a heap of your votes, and for good reason. It’s a one-stop-shop covering all your grooming needs including hair, and skincare and it’s reasonably priced. Where? Smart Heights Building by Damac, Barsha Heights More info here

9. Home Cuts, they come to you Okay, so this isn’t a physical barbershop, but this IS a service you need to know about. Home Cuts is a barbershop that comes to your home. How good does getting your morning shave sorted on the balcony sound?! This team follows safety precautions to a T and offers other services haircuts and shaves, beard trims, nail and skin care services. Dreamy. They also have a ‘leave no hair behind policy’, so rest assured your home will be left spick and span! Where? Wherever you want! More info here

8. Barberia Italiana UAE, various locations A true gent’s experience, promising ‘the best Italian grooming experience in the world’. It’s a big promise but this place nabbed a lot of your votes. With quality grooming services, a relaxing experience, and an affordable price. What more could you want? Where?

DIFC – Gate Village Building 3 (2nd floor)

Dorra Bay Tower, Marina/JBR

Mercato Mall, Jumeirah Beach Road More info here

7. Silver Eagle, Karama The Silver Eagle salon in Karama has a fantastic reputation for exceptional service at an affordable price. They offer hair cutting, hair styling, spa, and facials for men. The owner was a stylist in another salon in 2004 when, with the help of a happy client, he went out on his own and began to build up a loyal customer base. And to this day, the customers keep coming back. Where? Karama More info here

6. GoodFellas Vintage Barbershop, Dubai Marina The folk at GoodFellas are famous for offering quality services and FLAWLESS looks. For perfect cuts, straight razor shaving, and hairstyling to beard care, and even eyebrow grooming, this is a premium Marina barbershop with very cool vintage vibes which you need on your hitlist. Where? Dubai Marina More info here

5. Gentlemen’s Room Barbershop, Oud Metha A relative newbie to the Dubai barber scene, Gentlemen’s Room Barbershop opened in late February 2020, right before lockdown. Experts in hairstyling and bespoke treats like massage; the interior and personalised services are what make this spot 100% worthy of a visit. Where? Oud Metha, opposite Lamcy Plaza Open from 10am until 12pm More info here

4. Fade and Shave Barbers, various locations If you’re looking for an old-school barber that caters to the need of the modern man, look no further. Fade and Shave are the masters of barbering where you can experience traditional blade shave or a haircut with precision. What do they do? Just that. With three Marina-ish locations, it’s the solid service and reputation of this place that has people travelling from all over to get a shave and a cut here. More info about Fade and Shave Barbers here Where? Shop 7 Princess Tower – Dubai Marina Shop 3201A The Beach – JBR Shop 3 LIV Residence – Dubai Marina

3. 1847 For Men, various locations With 11 branches in the UAE, this stylish salon needs no introduction. Promising ‘executive grooming for men’, 1847 offers numerous packages that will promise to refresh, revitalise and keep you in tip-top shape. Winner of the World’s Best Male Grooming Salon in the World Spa Awards 2020, the 1847 reputation was hard-earned but well deserved. More info here

2. Fade and Play, Barsha and Jumeirah Over two years in the business and the team at Fade and Play are hard at work delivering some of the best fades, braids, locks and coils in the business. ‘Trust is won, not given’… Put your trust in the team to give you the fade of your LIFE and it will be a repeat journey. Where? Barsha and Jumeirah More info here

1. Brukso Brothers, JLT Congrats Brusko Brothers! This edgy salon is number one on the list for the stream of consistently happy customers that leave looking sharp.. For cuts, shaving, and grooming, the team here has your back. They want to be MORE than just your local barbershop. This is old-school grooming in a modern setup, with highly experienced barbers at your service. More info here