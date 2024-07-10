Top 7 Beauty Salons In Dubai That’ll Have You Looking SNATCHED! 

You could be having the worst of all days, but if your nails are polished, if your hair is cut and blow-dried and your eyebrows are on FLEEEK then you are just wholesomely ready to take on the WORLD… at least that’s what it feels like.

Indulging in self-care and a lil bit of pampering every now and then does wonders for your energy levels… and of course, gives you that confidence injection as well (that everyone needs from time to time).

So here is a list of the top 7 beauty salons in Dubai that are sure to make the cut (pun intended) with their stellar rep and top-notch services!

Whether you’re in need of a quick beauty fix or a full day of pampering, Sugar Salon promises a top-notch experience that will leave you glowing and satisfied (and who doesn’t want to feel like that?!) This gem offers an array of services, from waxing and facials to nails, eyebrows, eyelashes, hair, and even massages. Their team of highly skilled Russian craftsmen brings a wealth of experience to ensure you feel pampered and fabulous without breaking the bank!

Sugar Beauty Salon prioritise the safety and well-being of clients. You don’t have to worry at this beauty haven because they use disposable instruments and advanced disinfection methods. With its commitment to providing world-class service, a wide range of offerings, and focus on safety and hygiene, Sugar Beauty Salon delivers a positive and satisfying experience for clients seeking beauty solutions.

Where?

Ontario Tower, Business Bay. Call +971 55 215 5659 for more info

Marina Terrace, JBR. Contact: +971 52 273 6500

Treatments as soothing as the name! This award-winning hair, beauty, nail and spa salon offers premium services using high-end products including L’Oreal and Kerastase. Recline back and enjoy a levitating hair wash and let their international hairstylists do their thaaang!

Where? Mercato Mall, Jumeirah and The Ritz-Carlton Dubai

This award-winning salon has been endorsed by nearly every influencer, every blogger in town! With 40 branches across the UAE, Tips & Toes is one of the largest Beauty and Spa chains in the Middle East. Known for their snatched nail art, this salon will have you racing back for more.

Where? Multiple locations across Dubai

Hair? Nails? Facials? Lashes? The Salon does it all and with the utmost quality! They’re known for their unmatched deals like the popular offer of gel mani and pedi combo for AED169! They’re also offering a free haircut and blow dry worth AED300 with all hair colour services.

They’ve got 11 locations in Dubai with FREE parking – Talk about convenience!

Looking for the perfect balayage? Or effortless waves, then worry not! Cuz’ expert stylists are only a blow-dry away with Chalk. Men and women can both head to this chic yet quirky salon to get creative with their looks. This one is said to be for the thinkers… the rebels… because it is after all located in the hub of all things creative: Alserkal Avenue.

If you’re looking for a whole new ‘post-breakup-esque- kinda edgy look, then the folks down at Chalk will do you a solid.

Get that BOMBSHELL look from this full-service ladies salon. Their bespoke services will have you going from drab to fab in no time at all. Call Snob yo’fairy godmother, cuz’ this salon deffo has that magical touch. The posh interiors and pastel aesthetics of the salon will have you in zen-mode even before your pampering has begun.

Where? Jumeirah, Dubai

53.8k followers on Insta? I mean it would be a crime not to include this bellissima salon in this round-up. Name it, from body sculpting massages, facial massages and Moroccan baths to hair treatments, extensions and GLAM, at Belle Femme they come at you with nothing but ‘luxury, comfort, and hygiene.’

Spacious, with flawless interiors, this salon will not just leave you with UNREAL results, but will have you ‘gramming every moment of your visit.

Where? Jumeirah, Bay Square and Arabian Ranches, SLS Hotel

Mirror, mirror on the wall… who’s the deadliest of them all?! It’s YOU!