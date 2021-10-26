8 Very Creepy Halloween Celebrations For All Ages!

Time to get spooked!

Come ages one and all to celebrate the spookiest night of the year across the city. Here’s a round-up of festivities made for all ages to enjoy.

8. Wafi City’s Halloween Experiment at Wonderlab

Say “BOO!” for Halloween at Wafi City.Think heaps of games and competitions along with all the crazy Wonderlab experiences.

And finally, a mall is opening up for trick or treating!

Costumes are MORE THAN welcome and there’ll be prizes for best dressed!

When? October 29 and 30 from 2pm – 6pm

7. McGettigan’s are throwing whooper Halloween bashes all over the city

Prizes for best costumes at your favourite Irish bar. Take notes of the deets.

HALLOWEEN FRIGHT FEST BRUNCH

Where: McGettigan’s Souk Madinat

When: Friday, 29th October

Time: 1 pm – 4 pm

Price: AED 299 for the House Package, AED 349 for the Premium Package

Bookings: www.mcgettigans.com/shop

HALLOWEEN FRIGHT FEST BRUNCH

Where: McGettigan’s DWTC

When: Friday, 29th October

Time: 7 pm – 10 pm

Price: AED 299 for the House Package, AED 349 for the Premium Package

Bookings: www.mcgettigans.com/shop

HALLOWEEN FRIGHT FEST BRUNCH

Where: McGettigan’s JLT

When: Friday, 29th October

Time: 1 pm – 4 pm

Price: AED 249 for the House Package, AED 299 for the Premium Package

Bookings: www.mcgettigans.com/shop

HALLOWEEN FRIGHT FEST PARTY

Where: McGettigan’s JLT

When: Friday, 29th October

Time: 5 pm onwards

Bookings: www.mcgettigans.com/shop

6. La Carnita Is Having A Halloween Party And You Don’t Wanna Miss Out!

A themed party is all you need to get some trick or treatin’ going! Make sure to be part of this terrifying night that serves themed spooky cocktails & on a Friday brunch the best costume wins a SPECIAL PRIZE! I bet you were waiting for this!

Gather your besties to enjoy this lifetime experience at La Carnita, oh and don’t forget to take some ‘grammable pics, you definitely wanna have those! For more info check out their website.

Where: Intercontinental, Dubai Marina

When: October 28th & 29th

Have any questions? Simply contact 04 425 4030

5. Get a (FREE!) spooktastic surprise at Denny’s!

Craving breakfast for lunch? Maybe dinner? Who makes the rules…

Let’s have it all day, but with a twist at Denny’s who is adding a spooky Halloween twist to your dining experience.

Get a spooky pancake FREE when you dine at any Denny’s locations across the UAE. Don’t miss out as this offer is only available for dine in. T&C apply. For more deets check out their Instagram page: www.instagram.com/dennys_me/?hl=en

Where? Any Denny’s locations across the UAE (Al Ghurair Center, Deira City Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Festival Plaza, Abu Dhabi Mall)

4. It’s trick ‘or treat quest o clock at the Hilton Ras Al Khaimah

Gather your candy buckets and get ready for a spooky extravaganza as Hilton Beach Resort transforms for an interactive and progressive Halloween day for children! There’s much more for your kids to have the time of their lives, from delicious treats and a Halloween buffet to different tricks and surprises at every step including face painting, dances, a fashion show, themed games, creepy disco & karaoke and how can we forget a costume contest with PRIZES! For more information and reservations visit their website.

Where: Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

When: Friday, 29th October 2021

Prices: AED 135 AED all kids aged 4-12 years old

Any further question? Simply contact: 054 992 8998

3. Spice up your Halloween decorations with Daiso Japan!

Looking to level up your décor game this Halloween? You’re at the right place! At Daiso Japan, the fun and excitement are limitless! Not only will you have great quality, but exceptional variety with nearly 80,000 everyday household items to choose from. Whaat? Including hanging ghouls, kids and adults costumes, masks, wigs, treat buckets and much more. There’s something for the entire family this spooky season! With over 3000 Halloween items available. It’s your one-stop shop for everything creepy and spooky this Halloween. For more info check out their website

Where: Daiso Japan across UAE

Price: start from AED 7.35

Any further question? Contact 0528058747

2. Getting’ Fit Got MUCH Better With The Halloween Run!

Get ready running lovers for the spookiest run of your lives! Come and join this scary event on Halloween night. There will be something for everyone on the day to really set this apart from a fun run! Not only with your friends but family as well, have a blast and an unforgettable experience. The Halloween Run provides sweets for the kids and the Best costume wins a PRIZE! Prepare your spookiest costume cause you’ll definitely get scared for FREE! Where the winner gets one of a kind medal, Did we mention that there’s a participation medal too? Where everyone who joins feels like the champion they are! For booking check out their website as spaces are selling fast!

Where: RaceME Events, the Dubai Festival City Mall

When: Saturday Oct 30 – 6:30 pm

Registration closes: Oct 28

Price: AED 125 including vat

1. Get Ready for The Spookiest Expo of Your Life In Dubai!

A place to gather with your loved ones sounds amazing, but you know what’s better? Having the scariest time with them! Celebrate the spooky season and join a musical Halloween where not only it gives you thrills, but chills with the rock opera show! Enjoy a once in a lifetime experience and check out this website for more!

Where: EXPO 2020 Dubai – Dubai Millenium Amphitheatre

When: October 31 | 19:00-20:00 | 21:00 – 22:00