Have A Tranquil Weekend At These 6 Spots In Dubai

The holidays in Dubai were extravagant to say the least and now it’s time for some well needed relaxation. Whether you’re looking for something laid back or brunch filled weekend, we’ve got you covered. Have the ultimate relaxing weekend with these 6 events in Dubai

6. Dinner at Jones The Grocer, Palm Jumeirah If you’re looking for a relaxing beach vibes night, overlooking the stunning Marina skyline, we’ve got the place for you. Jones The Grocer has an amazing dinner menu at the Palm Jumeirah branch where you can dine and set your eyes on killer views. You have to try their specialty pizzas made in a wood-fired oven. Pair your dinner with Jones The Grocer refreshing bevvies and voila! This weekend you can also head to Jones The Grocer for their special weekend French Toast treat, featuring yummy food and live DJ! Friday: DJ Miss Eden from 4pm to 9pm Saturday: DJ Jay Barker from 4pm to 9pm Email thepalm@jonesthegrocer or call 054 998 6162 for more deets!

5. Montblanc x Chalet105 at La Cantine du Faubourg If you’ve always dreamt of living a mountainous winter in Dubai, La Cantine du Faubourg is bringing you just that this weekend! They’re bringing you a unique alpine dining experience at Chalet105 in collaboration with the luxury European Maison, Montblanc. Chalet105 is setting the tone with vintage furniture, skis and a stunning fireplace. Look forward to Savoie inspired cuisine with favourites like cheese fondues, raclettes, tartiflettes and delectable chocolate desserts. This is the winter we’ve always wanted! Price starts at AED350 per person for the Chalet105 menu

4. Family Brunch at Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm The award-winning family brunch if here for your whole fam! Chef Cesar has prepared something exquisite this Friday made with all of the freshest seasonal ingredients for everyone to enjoy. Every Friday has a different menu so if you’ve been to the last one, try it out this week too. The fam are also invited to The Lost Chambers Aquarium, free of charge! Date & time: Friday January, 8 | 12:30pm – 4pm Prices: AED 355 (alcoholic drinks included)

AED 249 (non-alcoholic drinks)

AED 105 per child Click here to make a reservation

3. Clubhouse Brunch, Jebel Ali Recreation Club If you’re looking to take the family out for a peaceful and fun brunch, the Jebel Ali Recreation Club is the place to go. Set among the lush greenery, you can enjoy the tranquil views, appetizing food and tasty bevvies with your family and mates. The live music is also spot on for that laid-back afternoon. Date & time: Friday January, 8 | 1pm to 4pm Packages: AED38 for children

AED140 for soft beverage

AED182 for house beverage

AED282 for premium beverage For reservations, call: 044595100 or send a WhatsApp message: 0543094532

2. Cafe Belge at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC The gorgeous 1920’s inspired restaurant in The Ritz-Carlton is inviting you to their Secret Parties Brunch this weekend! The DJs are phenom and the food is to die for. Enjoy a delectable 4-course Belgian meal, set with the backdrop of the gorgeous city views. Date & time: Friday January, 8 | 1pm – 4:30pm Packages: AED 295 – Soft Drinks Package

AED 395 – House Package

AED 495 – Sparkling Package

AED 595 – Champagne Package

All packages are inclusive of premium cocktails Reservations are required. Book here

1. The Ripe Market in Springs Souk The Ripe Market in the Springs Souk is just the place to be for a chill weekend. Support the small businesses and shop for some of the best products made by local makers and creators. The vendors sell anything from arts and crafts to jewellry and home decor. Let’s not forget the yummy food you can grab at The Ripe Market! When? Every Friday from 10am until late Where? Springs Souk For more info, please contact 04 315 7000 or click here