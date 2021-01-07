Best Of Dubai
Have A Tranquil Weekend At These 6 Spots In Dubai
The holidays in Dubai were extravagant to say the least and now it’s time for some well needed relaxation. Whether you’re looking for something laid back or brunch filled weekend, we’ve got you covered.
Have the ultimate relaxing weekend with these 6 events in Dubai
6. Dinner at Jones The Grocer, Palm Jumeirah
If you’re looking for a relaxing beach vibes night, overlooking the stunning Marina skyline, we’ve got the place for you. Jones The Grocer has an amazing dinner menu at the Palm Jumeirah branch where you can dine and set your eyes on killer views. You have to try their specialty pizzas made in a wood-fired oven. Pair your dinner with Jones The Grocer refreshing bevvies and voila!
This weekend you can also head to Jones The Grocer for their special weekend French Toast treat, featuring yummy food and live DJ!
Friday: DJ Miss Eden from 4pm to 9pm
Saturday: DJ Jay Barker from 4pm to 9pm
Email thepalm@jonesthegrocer or call 054 998 6162 for more deets!
5. Montblanc x Chalet105 at La Cantine du Faubourg
If you’ve always dreamt of living a mountainous winter in Dubai, La Cantine du Faubourg is bringing you just that this weekend! They’re bringing you a unique alpine dining experience at Chalet105 in collaboration with the luxury European Maison, Montblanc. Chalet105 is setting the tone with vintage furniture, skis and a stunning fireplace. Look forward to Savoie inspired cuisine with favourites like cheese fondues, raclettes, tartiflettes and delectable chocolate desserts. This is the winter we’ve always wanted!
Price starts at AED350 per person for the Chalet105 menu
4. Family Brunch at Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm
- AED 355 (alcoholic drinks included)
- AED 249 (non-alcoholic drinks)
- AED 105 per child
3. Clubhouse Brunch, Jebel Ali Recreation Club
Date & time: Friday January, 8 | 1pm to 4pm
Packages:
- AED38 for children
- AED140 for soft beverage
- AED182 for house beverage
- AED282 for premium beverage
For reservations, call: 044595100 or send a WhatsApp message: 0543094532
2. Cafe Belge at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC
Packages:
- AED 295 – Soft Drinks Package
- AED 395 – House Package
- AED 495 – Sparkling Package
- AED 595 – Champagne Package
- All packages are inclusive of premium cocktails
1. The Ripe Market in Springs Souk
When? Every Friday from 10am until late
Where? Springs Souk
For more info, please contact 04 315 7000 or click here