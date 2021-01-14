These High-End Luxury Picnics Are SO 'Dubai'

The days of picnics featuring ham and cheese sandwiches, wrapped in cling film and maybe a juice are long gone.

We’re in Dubai, where, if we didn’t invent the definition of ‘extra’ we definitely improved it, and a new business which has taken the humble picnic to the next level is the ultimate proof.

Project Picnic is a UAE business and they take care of E-VE-RTHING. We’re talking DESIGNER cutlery and a lavish layout (who knew Versace made pillows?!). They’ll handpick everything to create a magical setup… just for you.

Choose a remote location, in the desert, the woods, or a park and Project Picnic get to work