These High-End Luxury Picnics Are SO 'Dubai'
The days of picnics featuring ham and cheese sandwiches, wrapped in cling film and maybe a juice are long gone.
We’re in Dubai, where, if we didn’t invent the definition of ‘extra’ we definitely improved it, and a new business which has taken the humble picnic to the next level is the ultimate proof.
Project Picnic is a UAE business and they take care of E-VE-RTHING. We’re talking DESIGNER cutlery and a lavish layout (who knew Versace made pillows?!). They’ll handpick everything to create a magical setup… just for you.
Choose a remote location, in the desert, the woods, or a park and Project Picnic get to work
It’s the attention to detail for me
Pick your theme and they GO with it. From stunning bouquet and fruit arrangements to thoughtful design elements, every celebration is unique to you and your party.
Their ‘Gram feed notes all the parties they cater for, from proposals through to birthdays and everything in between
These are high-end, luxury style picnics that are perfect for a fun day out or private celebrations
In COVID times, these socially-distanced parties are all the rage.
Hermes, Givenchy, Versace… Gang’s All Here!
Livingggggg for this garden-themed set up
Impressed? Us? 100%!
Learn more about Project Picnic right here