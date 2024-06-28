The Big List Of Hot Summer Deals & Staycations On Palm Jumeirah This Summer

Inspo

Looking for fabulous sun-drenching activities this summer? Well, if you’ve not booked your flight tickets outta here, then you’re in luck! ‘Cus the world-famous Palm Jumeirah is dishing out deals on the beach escapes and summer retreats you’ve always dreamt of. From June 10 to September 30, dive into the island’s pristine sandy beaches and stunning azure waters, all while enjoying world-class hospitality without needing to hop on a plane.

Discover the delights of Palm West Beach, The Club, Club Vista Mare, Nakheel Mall, The View at Palm Jumeirah, and many other breathtaking spots across the island.

Treat yourself to unparalleled luxury with enticing staycation packages at Palm Jumeirah’s premier destinations

Apart from the lavish hotels, and unmatched offers, Palm Jumeirah has got some very unique features like…

  • Dock & Dine: A luxurious experience where you can sail to premier destinations like Palm West Beach, The Club, and Club Vista Mare and indulge in a variety of gourmet dining options with stunning views. Enjoy fresh seafood, international cuisines, and vibrant atmospheres right from your boat. Perfect for those seeking an exclusive and scenic culinary adventure.
  • Night Swims: Splash into a unique experience at various beach clubs on Palm Jumeirah, such as Eva, Gallery 740, Playa, San, Maison De La Plage, and Kyma. Enjoy evening dips in serene, illuminated waters, providing a perfect blend of relaxation and luxury under the stars. Ideal for those seeking a refreshing night-time escape.
  • Infinity Swimming: Swim at the iconic Aura Infinity Skypool overlooking Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Skyline.
  • The View Experience: Marvel at Palm Jumeirah from level 54 at The View.

11. Adagio Premium, The Palm

Book Adagio Premium The Palm through the ALL Accor App to unlock exclusive benefits, including up to 10% off stays and +20% bonus points. Enjoy stays from 10 June 2024 to 30 June 2025, and special experiences at Fixie Café from 16 June to 15 September, including High Tea with treats like Tiramisu Truffle Balls and Mini Fruit Macarons (from AED 105 per person) and a Friday seafood buffet (from AED 149 per person). Plus, kids under 11 dine free with two paying adults. For reservations, call +971 4 281 3813. Terms and conditions apply.

More details here

10. Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Treat yourself to a luxurious staycation from June 16 to September 15 with up to 35% off rooms or villas, daily breakfast for two, 10% off dining, 20% off selected activities, 30% off spa treatments, and a free 60-minute spa massage for two. Kids under 12 dine FREE with two paying adults. Use code ‘LOCALS’ when booking directly. This offer is open for GCC and UAE residents only. For reservations, call +971 4 567 8999 or email resdubaipalm@anantara.com.

More details here

9. Fairmont The Palm

Give yourself an opulent summer staycation of dreams from 16 June to 15 September at Fairmont The Palm, with 20% off rates, complimentary dining and spa experiences, and beach and pool access. Kids below 6 dine free with two paying adults. For reservations, call +971 4 457 3388 or email palmdubai@fairmont.com.

More details here

 

8. Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah

Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, makes summer staycations a breeze with offers from 15 June to 16 September. Enjoy a half-board option with breakfast at Levantera, and kids under 12 can relish breakfast, lunch, or dinner, snacks, and unlimited poolside treats. Parents can drop their kids at the complimentary children’s club. Use promo code ‘ZJL’ for room discounts. The Half Board Dine Around includes meals at over 130 restaurants, private beach access, fitness, and spa facilities. Spa-cation packages start from AED 599 on weekdays and AED 699 on weekends. Children under 12 stay and dine free. For reservations, call +971 4 666 1111. Terms and conditions apply.

More details here

7. NH Collection Dubai The Palm

NH Collection is slashing prices from 16 June to 15 September with 35% off accommodation for UAE and GCC residents for couples. PLUS 15% off dining at Maiora, 7 Sports Bar, and Revo. Flexible cancellation up to three days before arrival (talk about convenient). Kids under 12 stay, dine, and play free with two paying adults. For reservations, call +971 4 549 7777 or email dubaithepalm@nhcollection.com.

More details here

6. Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeirah

Live the Dubai life this summer from 16 June to 15 September at Radisson Beach Resort. Room rates start from AED 399, 10% discount at Esco-Bar and Black Flamingo on weekdays. Use promo code “NAKHEEL” for discounts. For reservations, call +971 4 217 5555 or email info.palmjumeirah.dubai@radisson.com.

More details here

5. Sofitel Dubai, The Palm

We’re talking premium summer staycation with this one, with complimentary breakfast, late check-outs, and possible room upgrades until 30 September. For reservations, call +971 4 455 6677 or email H6541-RE@sofitel.com.

More details here

4. St. Regis The Palm

Give yourself an unforgettable summer staycation from June 10 to September 30 with 20% off spa treatments, exclusive access to the infinity pool and Kyma beach, buffet breakfast, free dining for children, sunset soirées, and Jazz Nights. Kids under 12 can dine and stay for FREE from 10 June to 31 August with two paying adults. Enjoy exquisite dining with sangrias and tapas, and make the most of the hotel’s convenient location near Nakheel Mall and Palm Monorail for an evening out. For reservations, call +971 4 218 00 00.

More details here

3. Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm

Kids Go Free this summer from 16 June to 15 September at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa. Enjoy a Spice Soirée at fine-dining Indian resto Varq with a Friday night brunch starting at AED 299 per person. For reservations, call +971 4 275 4444 or email reservations.exoticadubai@tajhotels.com.

More details here

2. Voco, Dubai The Palm

Couples will love this! Have a rejuvenating staycay at Voco where you’ll enjoy an early check-in, late check-out, breakfast buffet at Maison Mathis, and AED100 F&B credit. Prices start at AED 450. For reservations, call +971 4 249 5555 or email info.vocodubaithepalm@ihg.com.

More details here

1. Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah

Discover luxury at Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, with summer staycation offers from 16 June to 15 September. Couples can enjoy a romantic stay with daily breakfast, romantic decor, and 20% off beach dinners and VIP spa treatments. The Enchanted Getaway offers a Saturday night stay with breakfast, special brunch, and late check-out. Indulge in ultimate luxury with the Suite Retreat, available for three-night bookings starting at AED 1,500. The Spa & Pearl Club Escape includes afternoon tea, happy hour, daily breakfast, and an extra 30 minutes of spa bliss. For reservations, call +971 4 818 2222. Terms and conditions apply.

More details here

Palm Jumeirah is the perfect summer getaway location but it’s also got some of the best dining spots in town

7. Signor Sassi, St. Regis Gardens

This summer, from 16 June to 15 September, immerse yourself in the culinary delights at Signor Sassi in St. Regis Gardens. Treat yourself to the Andiamo A Pranzo Business Lunch Menu, offering a delectable three-course meal for just AED 145 per person, available Monday to Friday from 12 pm to 3 pm. For a perfect evening, join us for Aperitivo every Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 pm to 8 pm, and enjoy two exquisite cocktails and a variety of canapés for AED 98 per person. Reserve your spot by calling +971 4 278 4848 or emailing reservations@signorsassidubai.com.

6. Depachika, Nakheel Mall

Indulge in an exquisite Peruvian feast at La Barra from 16 June to 15 September. For AED 230 for two, savor a ceviche tasting plate, your choice of main course, and the delightful Queen Al Fajor with Dulce De Leche Ice Cream, accompanied by the refreshing “Chicha” Morada Peruvian mocktail. Plus, kids eat free with a paying adult. For reservations, call +971 58 508 5198.

For a sweet treat, head to M’OISHÎ and enjoy a special discount on their ice cream sandwich and tapioca drink combo, available during the same period. For more details, call +971 55 238 4031.

At Marsh’n’Mallow, indulge in marshmallow bliss with a complimentary galactic pouch included with any in-store purchase. For more information, call +971 56 966 3726 or email hello@marshnmallowuniverse.com.

 

5. Koko Bay, Palm West Beach

Join the summer celebration at Koko Bay with the Koko LoCo Brunch every Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm for AED 325 per person. Kids can dine for free with a paying adult, enjoying a variety of tasty options from the Children’s Menu. For reservations, call +971 4 572 3444 or email info@kokobay.co.

4. Club Vista Mare

At Tap House, enjoy live music, sports, and a fantastic selection of international hops paired with modern European and Asian cuisine. Take advantage of 50% off food on Palm Residents Day every Monday. On Tuesdays, relish the Burgers & Brews offer for AED 99. Spice up your Wednesdays with Curry Night for AED 99, and ladies can enjoy unlimited house beverages and 30% off food every Thursday for AED 125. Don’t miss the Saturday Brunch On Tap, with prices starting from AED 219. For more information, call +971 4 514 3778 or email infocvm@thetaphouse.ae.

Logs & Embers offers a delightful Saturday Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm, with unlimited beverages starting from AED 275. Ladies’ Night every Tuesday features unlimited drinks for AED 99, and Thursdays bring the Meat & Grape offer for AED 199. For more information, call +971 4 584 1994, WhatsApp +971 52 109 6802, or email booking@logsnembers.com.

At Byron Bathers Club, every Thursday is Ladies’ Night from 7 pm to 10 pm with unlimited house grape and a snacks platter for AED 99. For more information, call +971 4 323 7378 or email hello@byronbathers.com.

Peaches & Cream serves Mediterranean classics with stunning views. Enjoy unlimited steak and fries every Saturday from 8 pm to 11 pm for AED 199. Join Ladies’ Night every Friday from 8 pm to 12 am for AED 125. For more information, call +971 52 947 4552 or email reservations@peachesandcream.ae.

Miyabi Sushi offers “All You Can Eat Sushi” every Tuesday from 4 pm to 10 pm for AED 158. On Super Thursday, take advantage of great sushi deals starting at AED 153. For more information, call +971 4 514 8813 or +971 56 505 6202.

Ella’s Eatery boasts picturesque views and delicious meals. Enjoy the Friday Brunch for AED 165 with soft drinks or AED 285 with unlimited drinks. Ladies’ Night every Tuesday features a starter and happy hour beverages for AED 99. For more information, call +971 4 557 0984.

The Strand Restaurant offers an All-American Brunch every Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, priced at AED 125 with soft drinks and AED 250 with house drinks. Ladies’ Night every Wednesday features steak, grape, and a cocktail for AED 69. For more information, call +971 4 430 2221.

 

3. Palm West Beach

At Surf Club, dive into a Sunday Beach Brunch from 1 pm to 5 pm, starting at AED 395. Don’t miss the dreamy Ladies’ Night every Wednesday from 12 pm to 4 pm, featuring free-flowing rosé grape for AED 200. For more information, call +971 4 589 5444 or email reservations@surfclubdubai.com.

Combining Japanese and Mediterranean influences, February 30 offers a unique dining experience. Enjoy Ladies’ Day & Night every Tuesday from 12 pm to 4 pm and 8 pm to 12 am. For more information, call +971 4 244 7200 or email reservation@february30dubai.com.

Señor Pico brings you Taco Tuesday with unlimited tacos and margaritas starting at AED 99. For more information, call +971 4 666 1434.

Jones The Grocer offers enticing weekly dining specials from 17 June to 16 September. Enjoy Oyster & Bubbly Night every Monday for AED 49, Pizza & Pint Night every Tuesday, and Ladies’ Night every Wednesday. Relish a Steak Frites Night every Thursday for AED 99. For more information, call +971 54 998 6162.

Orange Chameleon Restaurant & Lounge invites you to Brunch Loco every Saturday from 3 pm to 7 pm, starting at AED 250. For more information, call +971 4 328 3666.

2. The Club

The 305 offers a fabulous Ladies’ Day every Friday for AED 225, a rejuvenating Wellness Wednesday for AED 250, and a relaxing sunset swim every Friday and Saturday for AED 200. For more information, call +971 4 423 8322.

EVA presents a delightful Saturday brunch from 1 pm to 5 pm starting at AED 325, and an Italian Brunch every Sunday from 2 pm to 6 pm. For more information, call +971 50 978 8703.

PLAYA invites you to an exciting Ladies’ Day every Tuesday, a lively Happy Hour every Tuesday, and family-friendly brunches every Saturday. Enjoy the vibrant Playamore every Friday with a three-course menu and two drinks for AED 285. For more information, call +971 52 155 0396.

1. The View at The Palm

Lolli Restaurant invites you to enjoy Lunch At The View for AED 274, which includes access to the spectacular viewing deck at Level 52. For an unforgettable evening, experience a Sunset Early Dinner for AED 395, offering breathtaking views. For more information, email book@lolli.ae.

 

The important deets

When? The offers start from June 16 to September 15.

