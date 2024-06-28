The Big List Of Hot Summer Deals & Staycations On Palm Jumeirah This Summer

Looking for fabulous sun-drenching activities this summer? Well, if you’ve not booked your flight tickets outta here, then you’re in luck! ‘Cus the world-famous Palm Jumeirah is dishing out deals on the beach escapes and summer retreats you’ve always dreamt of. From June 10 to September 30, dive into the island’s pristine sandy beaches and stunning azure waters, all while enjoying world-class hospitality without needing to hop on a plane.

Discover the delights of Palm West Beach, The Club, Club Vista Mare, Nakheel Mall, The View at Palm Jumeirah, and many other breathtaking spots across the island.

Treat yourself to unparalleled luxury with enticing staycation packages at Palm Jumeirah’s premier destinations

Apart from the lavish hotels, and unmatched offers, Palm Jumeirah has got some very unique features like…

Dock & Dine : A luxurious experience where you can sail to premier destinations like Palm West Beach, The Club, and Club Vista Mare and indulge in a variety of gourmet dining options with stunning views. Enjoy fresh seafood, international cuisines, and vibrant atmospheres right from your boat. Perfect for those seeking an exclusive and scenic culinary adventure.

: A luxurious experience where you can sail to premier destinations like Palm West Beach, The Club, and Club Vista Mare and indulge in a variety of gourmet dining options with stunning views. Enjoy fresh seafood, international cuisines, and vibrant atmospheres right from your boat. Perfect for those seeking an exclusive and scenic culinary adventure. Night Swims : Splash into a unique experience at various beach clubs on Palm Jumeirah, such as Eva, Gallery 740, Playa, San, Maison De La Plage, and Kyma. Enjoy evening dips in serene, illuminated waters, providing a perfect blend of relaxation and luxury under the stars. Ideal for those seeking a refreshing night-time escape.

: Splash into a unique experience at various beach clubs on Palm Jumeirah, such as Eva, Gallery 740, Playa, San, Maison De La Plage, and Kyma. Enjoy evening dips in serene, illuminated waters, providing a perfect blend of relaxation and luxury under the stars. Ideal for those seeking a refreshing night-time escape. Infinity Swimming : Swim at the iconic Aura Infinity Skypool overlooking Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Skyline.

: Swim at the iconic Aura Infinity Skypool overlooking Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Skyline. The View Experience: Marvel at Palm Jumeirah from level 54 at The View.

11. Adagio Premium, The Palm

Book Adagio Premium The Palm through the ALL Accor App to unlock exclusive benefits, including up to 10% off stays and +20% bonus points. Enjoy stays from 10 June 2024 to 30 June 2025, and special experiences at Fixie Café from 16 June to 15 September, including High Tea with treats like Tiramisu Truffle Balls and Mini Fruit Macarons (from AED 105 per person) and a Friday seafood buffet (from AED 149 per person). Plus, kids under 11 dine free with two paying adults. For reservations, call +971 4 281 3813. Terms and conditions apply.

10. Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Treat yourself to a luxurious staycation from June 16 to September 15 with up to 35% off rooms or villas, daily breakfast for two, 10% off dining, 20% off selected activities, 30% off spa treatments, and a free 60-minute spa massage for two. Kids under 12 dine FREE with two paying adults. Use code ‘LOCALS’ when booking directly. This offer is open for GCC and UAE residents only. For reservations, call +971 4 567 8999 or email resdubaipalm@anantara.com.

9. Fairmont The Palm

Give yourself an opulent summer staycation of dreams from 16 June to 15 September at Fairmont The Palm, with 20% off rates, complimentary dining and spa experiences, and beach and pool access. Kids below 6 dine free with two paying adults. For reservations, call +971 4 457 3388 or email palmdubai@fairmont.com.

8. Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah

Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, makes summer staycations a breeze with offers from 15 June to 16 September. Enjoy a half-board option with breakfast at Levantera, and kids under 12 can relish breakfast, lunch, or dinner, snacks, and unlimited poolside treats. Parents can drop their kids at the complimentary children’s club. Use promo code ‘ZJL’ for room discounts. The Half Board Dine Around includes meals at over 130 restaurants, private beach access, fitness, and spa facilities. Spa-cation packages start from AED 599 on weekdays and AED 699 on weekends. Children under 12 stay and dine free. For reservations, call +971 4 666 1111. Terms and conditions apply.

7. NH Collection Dubai The Palm

NH Collection is slashing prices from 16 June to 15 September with 35% off accommodation for UAE and GCC residents for couples. PLUS 15% off dining at Maiora, 7 Sports Bar, and Revo. Flexible cancellation up to three days before arrival (talk about convenient). Kids under 12 stay, dine, and play free with two paying adults. For reservations, call +971 4 549 7777 or email dubaithepalm@nhcollection.com.

6. Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeirah

Live the Dubai life this summer from 16 June to 15 September at Radisson Beach Resort. Room rates start from AED 399, 10% discount at Esco-Bar and Black Flamingo on weekdays. Use promo code “NAKHEEL” for discounts. For reservations, call +971 4 217 5555 or email info.palmjumeirah.dubai@radisson.com.

5. Sofitel Dubai, The Palm

We’re talking premium summer staycation with this one, with complimentary breakfast, late check-outs, and possible room upgrades until 30 September. For reservations, call +971 4 455 6677 or email H6541-RE@sofitel.com.

4. St. Regis The Palm

The important deets

When? The offers start from June 16 to September 15.