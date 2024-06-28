The Big List Of Hot Summer Deals & Staycations On Palm Jumeirah This Summer
Looking for fabulous sun-drenching activities this summer? Well, if you’ve not booked your flight tickets outta here, then you’re in luck! ‘Cus the world-famous Palm Jumeirah is dishing out deals on the beach escapes and summer retreats you’ve always dreamt of. From June 10 to September 30, dive into the island’s pristine sandy beaches and stunning azure waters, all while enjoying world-class hospitality without needing to hop on a plane.
Discover the delights of Palm West Beach, The Club, Club Vista Mare, Nakheel Mall, The View at Palm Jumeirah, and many other breathtaking spots across the island.
Treat yourself to unparalleled luxury with enticing staycation packages at Palm Jumeirah’s premier destinations
Apart from the lavish hotels, and unmatched offers, Palm Jumeirah has got some very unique features like…
- Dock & Dine: A luxurious experience where you can sail to premier destinations like Palm West Beach, The Club, and Club Vista Mare and indulge in a variety of gourmet dining options with stunning views. Enjoy fresh seafood, international cuisines, and vibrant atmospheres right from your boat. Perfect for those seeking an exclusive and scenic culinary adventure.
- Night Swims: Splash into a unique experience at various beach clubs on Palm Jumeirah, such as Eva, Gallery 740, Playa, San, Maison De La Plage, and Kyma. Enjoy evening dips in serene, illuminated waters, providing a perfect blend of relaxation and luxury under the stars. Ideal for those seeking a refreshing night-time escape.
- Infinity Swimming: Swim at the iconic Aura Infinity Skypool overlooking Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Skyline.
- The View Experience: Marvel at Palm Jumeirah from level 54 at The View.
11. Adagio Premium, The Palm
Book Adagio Premium The Palm through the ALL Accor App to unlock exclusive benefits, including up to 10% off stays and +20% bonus points. Enjoy stays from 10 June 2024 to 30 June 2025, and special experiences at Fixie Café from 16 June to 15 September, including High Tea with treats like Tiramisu Truffle Balls and Mini Fruit Macarons (from AED 105 per person) and a Friday seafood buffet (from AED 149 per person). Plus, kids under 11 dine free with two paying adults. For reservations, call +971 4 281 3813. Terms and conditions apply.
10. Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Treat yourself to a luxurious staycation from June 16 to September 15 with up to 35% off rooms or villas, daily breakfast for two, 10% off dining, 20% off selected activities, 30% off spa treatments, and a free 60-minute spa massage for two. Kids under 12 dine FREE with two paying adults. Use code ‘LOCALS’ when booking directly. This offer is open for GCC and UAE residents only. For reservations, call +971 4 567 8999 or email resdubaipalm@anantara.com.
9. Fairmont The Palm
Give yourself an opulent summer staycation of dreams from 16 June to 15 September at Fairmont The Palm, with 20% off rates, complimentary dining and spa experiences, and beach and pool access. Kids below 6 dine free with two paying adults. For reservations, call +971 4 457 3388 or email palmdubai@fairmont.com.
View this post on Instagram
8. Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah
Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, makes summer staycations a breeze with offers from 15 June to 16 September. Enjoy a half-board option with breakfast at Levantera, and kids under 12 can relish breakfast, lunch, or dinner, snacks, and unlimited poolside treats. Parents can drop their kids at the complimentary children’s club. Use promo code ‘ZJL’ for room discounts. The Half Board Dine Around includes meals at over 130 restaurants, private beach access, fitness, and spa facilities. Spa-cation packages start from AED 599 on weekdays and AED 699 on weekends. Children under 12 stay and dine free. For reservations, call +971 4 666 1111. Terms and conditions apply.
7. NH Collection Dubai The Palm
NH Collection is slashing prices from 16 June to 15 September with 35% off accommodation for UAE and GCC residents for couples. PLUS 15% off dining at Maiora, 7 Sports Bar, and Revo. Flexible cancellation up to three days before arrival (talk about convenient). Kids under 12 stay, dine, and play free with two paying adults. For reservations, call +971 4 549 7777 or email dubaithepalm@nhcollection.com.
6. Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeirah
Live the Dubai life this summer from 16 June to 15 September at Radisson Beach Resort. Room rates start from AED 399, 10% discount at Esco-Bar and Black Flamingo on weekdays. Use promo code “NAKHEEL” for discounts. For reservations, call +971 4 217 5555 or email info.palmjumeirah.dubai@radisson.com.
5. Sofitel Dubai, The Palm
We’re talking premium summer staycation with this one, with complimentary breakfast, late check-outs, and possible room upgrades until 30 September. For reservations, call +971 4 455 6677 or email H6541-RE@sofitel.com.
4. St. Regis The Palm
Give yourself an unforgettable summer staycation from June 10 to September 30 with 20% off spa treatments, exclusive access to the infinity pool and Kyma beach, buffet breakfast, free dining for children, sunset soirées, and Jazz Nights. Kids under 12 can dine and stay for FREE from 10 June to 31 August with two paying adults. Enjoy exquisite dining with sangrias and tapas, and make the most of the hotel’s convenient location near Nakheel Mall and Palm Monorail for an evening out. For reservations, call +971 4 218 00 00.
View this post on Instagram
3. Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm
Kids Go Free this summer from 16 June to 15 September at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa. Enjoy a Spice Soirée at fine-dining Indian resto Varq with a Friday night brunch starting at AED 299 per person. For reservations, call +971 4 275 4444 or email reservations.exoticadubai@tajhotels.com.
2. Voco, Dubai The Palm
Couples will love this! Have a rejuvenating staycay at Voco where you’ll enjoy an early check-in, late check-out, breakfast buffet at Maison Mathis, and AED100 F&B credit. Prices start at AED 450. For reservations, call +971 4 249 5555 or email info.vocodubaithepalm@ihg.com.
View this post on Instagram
1. Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah
Discover luxury at Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, with summer staycation offers from 16 June to 15 September. Couples can enjoy a romantic stay with daily breakfast, romantic decor, and 20% off beach dinners and VIP spa treatments. The Enchanted Getaway offers a Saturday night stay with breakfast, special brunch, and late check-out. Indulge in ultimate luxury with the Suite Retreat, available for three-night bookings starting at AED 1,500. The Spa & Pearl Club Escape includes afternoon tea, happy hour, daily breakfast, and an extra 30 minutes of spa bliss. For reservations, call +971 4 818 2222. Terms and conditions apply.
View this post on Instagram
Palm Jumeirah is the perfect summer getaway location but it’s also got some of the best dining spots in town
The important deets
When? The offers start from June 16 to September 15.