The Green Planet In Dubai Will Have You Camping In The Rainforest

Dubai can be a touch hot in the summer and yes that’s very much sugar-coating the truth. How about this summer you spend it in the breezy rainforest? Sounds like a plan? The Green Planet has got you covered. They’ve got LOTS of things you could do from meeting sloths, snorkeling with piranhas, to camping in the rainforest. Also Read: A Dubai Resident Just Had The Sweetest Marriage Proposal In Green Planet The summer is gonna be hot in Dubai so go camping in The Green Planet

Camping in the Green Planet is an experience unlike anything else On a Thursday or Friday, prepare to camp out because this experience will teleport you from Dubai to the rainforest. The camping experience includes dinner and breakfast, games like Rainforest Scavenger Hunt and Animal Bingo and a Rainforest Tour at Night to see all the nocturnal animals in action. You can feed animals breakfast and even rainforest roaches will make an appearance. Children can enjoy Nature Themed Movie or Story Time in the bio-dome while the adults can have some coffee or tea on a hammock. This is probably the coolest sleepover ever! Click here for more info.

Meet sugar gliders, reptiles, birds, and sloths at The Green Planet Get yourself the Day Ticket or exclusive passes to each experience. Whether you’re more into reptilians, animals with feathers or really slow mammals, they’ve got it all. We’re talking birds flying above you and animals walking beside you in this amazing rainforest experience. You can learn about 3000 different plants and animals in one afternoon. It’s for the zookeeper you wanted to be when you were a kid.