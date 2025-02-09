The Hottest Ladies Nights To Hit In 2025!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Ladies, grab your heels, round up your besties, and get ready to sip, dine, and dance your way through Dubai’s most fabulous ladies’ nights! Here’s an ultimate list of the best ladies’ nights in the city.
Cargo is keeping it real with a classic ladies’ night deal: three free drinks and a two-course set menu for just AED 99. Pair that with unbeatable Marina views, and you’ve got yourself a solid weeknight out.
Important Deets:
What: Three free drinks + two-course set menu
When: Tuesday & Saturday, 5pm – 11pm
Where: Pier 7, Dubai Marina
Price: AED 99
Mussels, Belgian brews, and a cozy ambiance? Yes, please. Enjoy three free drinks when you order a two-course meal, all with a stunning waterfront terrace to soak in the views.
Important Deets:
What: Three free drinks + two-course set menu
When: Wednesday & Sunday, 6pm – 11pm
Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim
Price: AED 99
For an upscale dinner experience with Mediterranean-Asian fusion, Cavo’s Tuesday ladies’ night is a must. Enjoy three courses with three drinks, plus stunning Burj Khalifa views.
Important Deets:
What: Three-course meal + three drinks
When: Tuesday, 7pm – 11pm
Where: Ramee Dream Hotel, Business Bay
Price: AED 140
Start with a three-course dinner, enjoy live music, then head to Bla Bla’s nightclub for free entry and two more drinks & Latin beats will keep you moving all night.
Important Deets:
What: Three-course dinner + three drinks + nightclub access
When: Tuesday, 6pm – 10pm (dinner), 10pm onwards (club)
Where: The Beach, JBR
Price: AED 165
This swanky rooftop bar at W Dubai is all about city skyline views, live violinists, and a DJ setting the mood. Free-flowing drinks for just AED 150 make this a luxe yet affordable choice.
Important Deets:
What: Unlimited drinks
When: Tuesday, 8pm – 11pm
Where: W Dubai – Mina Seyahi
Price: AED 150
Babiole’s Monday night deal is pure value with three courses, unlimited drinks, and even an upgraded package with oysters for the luxe ladies.
Important Deets:
What: Three-course meal + unlimited drinks
When: Monday, 7pm – 1am
Where: Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City
Price: AED 195 (standard), AED 265 (premium)
Unlimited free drinks for ladies? Say no more. This Business Bay hotspot brings all the energy, music, and party vibes to kickstart your weekend.
Important Deets:
What: Unlimited free drinks for ladies
When: Thursday, 8pm – 11pm
Where: Lock, Stock & Barrel, Business Bay
Price: Free
Dine with a view of the Dubai Fountains while vibing to eclectic tunes at this award-winning ladies’ night. The elegant setting and three-course meal make it a downtown favorite.
Important Deets:
What: Three-course meal + three drinks
When: Thursday, 6pm – 11pm
Where: Karma Kafe, Downtown
Price: AED 200
Asia Asia’s Go Geisha night is Dubai’s most awarded ladies’ night for a reason with stunning Burj Al Arab views, chic vibes, and a stellar deal on dinner and drinks.
Important Deets:
What: Two-course meal + three drinks
When: Thursday, 6pm – 1am
Where: Asia Asia, Palm Jumeirah
Price: AED 250
If you and your squad love a lively atmosphere with dancing on tables, STK is the spot. The sleek, sexy vibes and bottomless drinks make this the undisputed queen of ladies’ nights.
Important Deets:
What: Two-course meal + unlimited drinks
When: Tuesday, 8pm – 11pm
Where: STK, Rixos JBR
Price: AED 300
So, whether you’re craving rooftop glam, waterfront views, or an all-out party, there’s a ladies’ night in Dubai with your name on it.
