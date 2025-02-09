The Hottest Ladies Nights To Hit In 2025!

These are Dubai’s hottest Ladies Night spots

Ladies, grab your heels, round up your besties, and get ready to sip, dine, and dance your way through Dubai’s most fabulous ladies’ nights! Here’s an ultimate list of the best ladies’ nights in the city.

10. Cargo: The OG Marina Vibes

Cargo is keeping it real with a classic ladies’ night deal: three free drinks and a two-course set menu for just AED 99. Pair that with unbeatable Marina views, and you’ve got yourself a solid weeknight out.

Important Deets:

What: Three free drinks + two-course set menu

When: Tuesday & Saturday, 5pm – 11pm

Where: Pier 7, Dubai Marina

Price: AED 99

9. Belgian Café (Souk Madinat)

Mussels, Belgian brews, and a cozy ambiance? Yes, please. Enjoy three free drinks when you order a two-course meal, all with a stunning waterfront terrace to soak in the views.

Important Deets:

What: Three free drinks + two-course set menu

When: Wednesday & Sunday, 6pm – 11pm

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim

Price: AED 99

8. Cavo: Elegant Dinner Party

For an upscale dinner experience with Mediterranean-Asian fusion, Cavo’s Tuesday ladies’ night is a must. Enjoy three courses with three drinks, plus stunning Burj Khalifa views.

Important Deets:

What: Three-course meal + three drinks

When: Tuesday, 7pm – 11pm

Where: Ramee Dream Hotel, Business Bay

Price: AED 140

7. Bla Bla: Dinner, Drinks & Dancing

Start with a three-course dinner, enjoy live music, then head to Bla Bla’s nightclub for free entry and two more drinks & Latin beats will keep you moving all night.

Important Deets:

What: Three-course dinner + three drinks + nightclub access

When: Tuesday, 6pm – 10pm (dinner), 10pm onwards (club)

Where: The Beach, JBR

Price: AED 165

6. Attiko, views for DAYS

This swanky rooftop bar at W Dubai is all about city skyline views, live violinists, and a DJ setting the mood. Free-flowing drinks for just AED 150 make this a luxe yet affordable choice.

Important Deets:

What: Unlimited drinks

When: Tuesday, 8pm – 11pm

Where: W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

Price: AED 150

5. Babiole, it’s giving luxe vibes

Babiole’s Monday night deal is pure value with three courses, unlimited drinks, and even an upgraded package with oysters for the luxe ladies.

Important Deets:

What: Three-course meal + unlimited drinks

When: Monday, 7pm – 1am

Where: Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

Price: AED 195 (standard), AED 265 (premium)

4. Thirsty Thursdays at Lock, Stock & Barrel

Unlimited free drinks for ladies? Say no more. This Business Bay hotspot brings all the energy, music, and party vibes to kickstart your weekend.

Important Deets:

What: Unlimited free drinks for ladies

When: Thursday, 8pm – 11pm

Where: Lock, Stock & Barrel, Business Bay

Price: Free

3. Karma Kafe, the one you’ll take visitors to

Dine with a view of the Dubai Fountains while vibing to eclectic tunes at this award-winning ladies’ night. The elegant setting and three-course meal make it a downtown favorite.

Important Deets:

What: Three-course meal + three drinks

When: Thursday, 6pm – 11pm

Where: Karma Kafe, Downtown

Price: AED 200

2. Go Geisha at Asia Asia Palm: Award-Winning Perfection

Asia Asia’s Go Geisha night is Dubai’s most awarded ladies’ night for a reason with stunning Burj Al Arab views, chic vibes, and a stellar deal on dinner and drinks.

Important Deets:

What: Two-course meal + three drinks

When: Thursday, 6pm – 1am

Where: Asia Asia, Palm Jumeirah

Price: AED 250

1. GRL Dinner at STK, find us a better ladies night…. we’ll wait!

If you and your squad love a lively atmosphere with dancing on tables, STK is the spot. The sleek, sexy vibes and bottomless drinks make this the undisputed queen of ladies’ nights.

Important Deets:

What: Two-course meal + unlimited drinks

When: Tuesday, 8pm – 11pm

Where: STK, Rixos JBR

Price: AED 300

So, whether you’re craving rooftop glam, waterfront views, or an all-out party, there’s a ladies’ night in Dubai with your name on it.