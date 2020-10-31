You Can Now Hike And Enjoy Views Of A Secret Beach From Nearly 400Ft. In Sharjah

The winter months are here and now that the evenings less sunny, it’s super easy to step outdoors and chill by the beach or the park. But, for anyone who calls themselves a ‘mountain person’, here’s something: there is a path to hike on in Sharjah that has recently been grabbing a lot of attention.

If you’re a beginner who is just venturing into the world of hiking , this might just be the perfect trail for you because it takes about two to three hours and gives you gorg views.

The whole trail, camping areas, and the resting spots are absolutely free at the moment, so if this is your weekend plan, you don’t need to burn a hole in your pocket for it.

Considering the scorching summers aren’t killing us anymore, now might be a good time to go and explore a new hike like this one!