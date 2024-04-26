WEEKEND HOTLIST: 10 Ways To Enjoy Your Days Off

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here’s a list of things you can still check out as Ramadan is coming to an end:

10. Indulge in a four hands chef collaboration with Michelin Star Chef Greg Malouf and Executive Chef Sonu Koithara

As part of the annual Dubai Food Festival, modern Middle Eastern Master Chef, Greg Malouf will join forces with Sonu Koithara, award-winning Executive Culinary Chef of Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm Dubai, to curate a culinary symphony which includes an exclusive four-course dining experience available on Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April 27th. They have crafted an exquisite four-course menu, showcasing their mastery in creating a harmonious symphony of flavours.

Guests can anticipate an array of tantalizing dishes, each meticulously created to display a blend of tradition and innovation. With palate-teasing delights like marinated kalamata olives to Chef Malouf’s modern mezza creations, such as silky hummus with morel-shallot dressing, every bite will be a celebration of flavour and culinary craftsmanship.

Where? Raia Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm Dubai

When? Friday, April 26th, and Saturday, April 27th

Time? 7 pm to 11 pm

Price? AED 395 per person

9. Saturday is the LAST day to shop at the largest home and fashion sale of the year

The Grand Bazaar Sale – 10 Days of Shopping Delights at DubaiWorld Trade Centre, featuring over 200 brands at the highest discount ever. Get up to 75% off Crate and Barrel, CB2, All Saints, MCQ and more +5% off with FAB SHARE Card.

Also, stand the chance to WIN 10K SHARE Bonus Points! Shop & Scan your SHARE ID at the Bazaar checkout and enter the draw to become one of two lucky members to win 10k SHARE bonus points.

Where? DWTC, Za’abeel 3 Hall, Nearest Parking Sheikh Rashid parking

When? Until April 25 ONLY!

Time? 10 am to 9 pm

8. A FREE trial improv class for adults at the Courtyard Playhouse

Looking to spice up your weekend with a bit of fun and laughter? Join the Courtyard Playhouse for a FREE Trial Class designed especially for adults who are curious about improv and eager to boost their confidence in a laid-back, welcoming atmosphere.

Picture this: a workshop where you can let loose, make new friends, and maybe even surprise yourself with your quick thinking and creativity. Whether you’re a total newbie or you’ve dabbled in improv before, there’s always something new to discover and enjoy.

Spots are limited, so don’t wait! Swing by early to secure your place in the class. You won’t want to miss out on the chance to have a blast. See you at the Playhouse!

When? April 27

Time? 5 pm

7. A theatrical dining experience arrives at the Paramount Hotel Midtown

Launching this Saturday, the Midtown Wedding is an epic Hollywood dining experience that transports guests to the wedding of the year – where the daughter of billionaire business magnate, Brook Lombard is reluctantly pushed into marrying her father’s protégé. From the chemistry between the characters to unforgettable lines and unexpected events, this incredible production will leave you spellbound and eager for more.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just looking for an extraordinary experience with a group of friends, the Midtown Wedding will be sure to provide great vibes, endless fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories as the line between reality and fiction is delightfully blurred. Immerse yourself into the ceremony with carefully selected music that sets the mood, featuring classics that still rock the dance floors today. And because no wedding is complete without a delectable menu, expect a mouthwatering array of Italian delicacies, premium desserts, and refreshing beverages to elevate the experience.

Where? Paramount Hotel Midtown, Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant, 14th Floor

When? Saturday April 27 / May 4 / May 18 / June 1 / June 15 / June 29.

Time? 12 pm to 4 pm

Prices? AED 299 for soft beverages, AED 399 for house beverages, AED 550 for bubbly, AED 650 for champagne

Book via WhatsApp: +971 58 826 5729 or email restaurants.midtown@paramounthotelsdubai.com

6. A truly special Emirati-Syrian brunch awaits at Michelin applauded Siraj

Located in the bustling Souq Al Bahar, Siraj invites Dubai residents and visitors alike to kick back, switch off, and enjoy their much-loved Saturday Brunch. The brunch menu consists of salads, cold and hot mezze, main courses, and desserts, with a live saj cooking stationand kibbeh prepared at the table.

The Siraj Brunch promises an ambience that perfectly blends elegance with comfort, creating the ideal setting for a leisurely and relaxed weekend gathering with friends and family. A must-visit for those of us who love a laid-back Saturday afternoon, Siraj is a haven for foodies who flock for the stunning fusion of Emirati and Syrian cuisine and stay for the incredible vibe.

Where? Souq al Bahar, Downtown Dubai

When? Every Saturday

Time? 12 pm to 4 pm

Price? Soft AED 200 | Alcohol AED 300 | Premium AED 400

Reservations: Call 04 513 6207

5. Catch Arijit Singh live in Dubai

Renowned for his soul-stirring melodies, Arijit Singh is poised to elevate the concert experience in Dubai with a groundbreaking performance on a uniquely designed stage. This unprecedented setup in Dubai will not only bring fans closer to the artist but also enhance the immersive experience, creating a more intimate connection through both visual and auditory dimensions, setting a new standard for live musical events in the city. Where? Coca-Cola Arena When? Saturday, April 27 Time? The event starts at 8:30 PM. Doors open at 06:30 PM Book your tickets here…only 2 sections remain! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

4. Saturday Brunch just got a Peruvian twist at La Mar Brunch

Expect to experience the acclaimed cuisine of chef Gastón Acurio, featuring diverse Peruvian flavours and discover the enticing world of Piscos, all while revelling in the vibrant and energetic sounds of Peruvian entertainment.

When? Saturdays

Time? 12:30 pm

Where? La Mar at Atlantis The Royal (2nd floor)

Dress code? Smart casual, Ages 21+ (adults only)

3. Swiss Butter has launched a limited-edition burger and you need to try it out

Swiss Butter has added a sensational new addition to their menu for a limited time: The Burger.

While renowned nationwide for its steaks & Swiss Butter sauce, Swiss Butter has ventured into burger territory, crafting a masterpiece bound to tantalize your senses. Sink your teeth into a juicy 220-gram patty, generously smothered in their signature Swiss Butter sauce, topped with creamy American cheese, tangy Indian onions, and crisp dill pickles, all encased in a soft, buttery brioche bun. For just AED 87, you’ll experience a symphony of flavours accompanied by their renowned sides of freshly baked baguette, mesclun salad, french fries, and a sprinkle of pepperoncini. Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to savour the fusion of steakhouse excellence with the comfort of a classic burger. Head to Swiss Butter today and treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience!

Where? Novotel Al Barsha & Sofitel Downtown Dubai

Price? AED 87

2. The Big Balloon Ride is a magical ride that everybody needs to try at least once

The newly launched Big Balloon Ride offers a magical and romantic experience, suitable for all age groups, providing an opportunity for families to create cherished memories together. Each ride lasts approximately 5-7 minutes and returns to the same landing deck on the ground. The ride offers a unique floating platform experience with a spectacular 360-degree aerial view.

The Big Balloon Ride accommodates passengers of all ages, including babies who only need to be in a baby harness. It is the only balloon ride which is designed for safe wheelchair access.

Where? Kisok 3, Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah

Price? Ranging from AED 10 to AED 100 for various games & activities

Reservations – info@bigballoon.ae

1. Kitty Adoption Day so you can get a new partner for life

This is the weekend that changes your life. Mike’s vet hosts a cat adoption day at the Garden Concept on SZR. Getting more people to come in and adopt will allow them to continue saving more cats too!

Where? Garden Concept, SZR

When? Every Saturday

Time? 1 pm to 4 pm