1 Month To GO! The Countdown To Yas Island’s Most Sensational Music Festival Begins!

The UAE’s festival scene is about to change forever…OFFLIMITS Music Festival is making its grand debut at Etihad Park, Yas Island, on April 26, 2025! And guess what? The one and only Ed Sheeran is headlining!

Mark your calendars because OFFLIMITS is coming!

This isn’t just another music festival…it’s a full-blown experience where music, art, and culture collide to create something truly epic. Get ready for a lineup that blends soulful ballads, electrifying beats, and unexpected collabs. With international and regional artists from One Republic, Ben and Ben, to Altego, to Zeyne, to Kaiser Chiefs, and SO many more bringing the heat…

Sensational? DEFINITELY!

Don’t miss this awesome genre-blending lineup!

Get ready to sing-along to chart-topping hits, pop anthems, and Ed Sheeran’s legendary live energy. Whether you’re into pop, indie, hip-hop, or electronic, OFFLIMITS promises a little something for every vibe. OFFLIMITS isn’t about sticking to one genre, it’s about breaking barriers and bringing people together through music, art, and culture. Expect immersive experiences, stunning visuals, and a fresh festival vibe that’s all about connection.

