11 Things To Know About The Unemployment Insurance Scheme Starting Tomorrow

In a landmark move, the UAE MoHRE has passed a decision to begin the Unemployment Insurance Scheme.

Stemmed from the Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2022, the Unemployment Insurance Scheme aims to create a low-cost job safety net that supports employees in their professional journey, providing them with career stability at no cost to employers.

Here are 11 things you should know before signing up tomorrow!

All information from mohre.gov.ae and iloe.ae

1. Subscription to the scheme begins on January 1, 2023

The service is being provided by The Insurance Pool, which is represented by Dubai Insurance.

2. All UAE nationals and residents working in the private sector and federal government can sign up for the scheme

The only exemptions are:

Investors (owners of companies they work at)

Domestic helpers

Temporary-contract workers

Juveniles under the age of 18

Retirees who are entitled to a pension and joined a new job

3. There are seven ways to join the scheme

The Insurance Pool offers seven subscription channels:

No additional costs:

Additional service charges may apply:

Businessmen service centres- Tawjeeh and Tasheel

Al Ansari Exchange – Find one near you here

Bank ATMs and application- Find one near you

Telecommunication bills- this is coming soon!

4. You would have to pay a fee of AED5 or AED10, depending on your monthly salary

The subscription fees depend on the employee’s basic salary. If you basic salary increases in this time you can request to pay the increased premium too.

CATEGORY A:

The first category is those with a basic salary of AED16,000 or less ;

of ; The subscription fee is AED5 per month (AED60 annually) .

. Eligible for a monthly cash compensation reaching up to AED10,000.

CATEGORY B:

The second category is those with a basic salary exceeding AED16,000 ;

; The subscription fee is AED10 per month (AED120 annually) .

. Eligible for maximum monthly cash compensation reaching up to AED20,000.

5. You can choose from four different payment timelines

The insurance fees can be paid monthly, quarterly, once every six months, or annually. They are accepted online using Visa and MasterCard credit/debit cards in AED.

The insurance compensation is calculated at a rate of 60% of the employee’s basic salary in the last six months prior to his or her unemployment.

6. You can make an insurance claim only if you have been terminated

Anyone who loses their job as a result of termination of services (except for disciplinary reasons or resignation) is entitled to a maximum three-month cash compensation.

This is not valid if you resign or are fired for disciplinary reasons.

8. You are entitled to a maximum three-month cash compensation, paid within two weeks of making the claim

The compensation should be paid within two weeks from the date the claim is submitted.

The insured can submit the claim through various claim channels like

the website https://www.iloe.ae

smart app iloe

Call centre of the Insurance Pool 600599555.

9. You must be subscribed to the scheme for at least 12 consecutive months if you want to make a claim

The insured must be subscribed for at least 12 consecutive months to be eligible for cash compensation.

However, if you leave the country or take up a new job, you cannot claim compensation anymore.

10. You can only claim a total of 12 monthly benefits over your entire work life

There is a maximum period of benefits.

During the Insurance Period over the entire work life of the Insured in the United Arab Emirates, the aggregate Claim Payment shall not exceed 12 monthly benefits (regardless of the number of Claims submitted).

11. The fee paid is non-refundable

As with any insurance scheme, it is taken as a safety measure in case of any unfortunate circumstances.

There might never be a need to claim compensation, but it is not refundable in any circumstance.

