Remain Calm And CARROT On: 12 Restos Going Vegan For The Month Of Veganuary

New year, new you, new lifestyle choices! Start the year on a different note, and why not try the trend that’s been taking the world by storm!? Switch it up and try going vegan for an entire month this Veganuary. And with restos amping up their vegan menus, it won’t feel like you’re missing out on anything. In fact, with Dubai’s exceptional lineup of exquisite vegan offerings, the real FOMO lies in not trying them out at all. A vegan diet excludes all meat, fish, dairy, eggs and other animal products. Veganuary challenges you to follow this plant-based diet for the whole month of Jan because choosing a plant-based diet is kinder to our planet and our animal friends. As for those who just can’t compromise on the taste of meat, the restos mentioned below may just leave you pleasantly surprised with their meat-less meat taste!

12. Celebrate Veganuary at The Cheeky Camel, voco Bonnington JLT

The popular JLT bar, The Cheeky Camel, celebrates Veganuary with its specially crafted, plant-based dishes. The menu boasts their much-loved Quinoa Croquettes and the Spiced Cauliflower that melds delicious flavours and textures.

This January, you’re in for a treat as The Cheeky Camel is serving plant-based delectables with prices starting from only AED 42 for the mouth-watering Crudité, Kale & Sunflower Seed Hummus served with Garlic Pitta. Enjoy these arrays of flavoursome delights daily from 5pm from Monday until Thursday and 3pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Price? Vegan dishes start at AED 42

Where? voco Bonnington JLT

Booking: Call 043560574 or WhatsApp +971509275711 for more deets.

11. Barfly by Buddha Bar Dubai, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach

Dish? Vegetarian Okonomiyaki

Ingredients? Mix mushrooms, chickpeas flower, truffles dust

Price? AED85

For bookings, call +971 4 230 0000 or email restaurant.palm@hilton.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barfly by Buddha Bar Dubai (@barflydubai)

10. Atelier M – Pier 7, Dubai Marina

Dish? Mango Salad

Ingredients? Fresh Mango, Grated Coconut, Shimeji Mushrooms, Fennel

Price? AED60

For bookings, email info@atelierm.ae or call 044507766.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atelier M (@atelier_m_dubai)

9. CÉ LA VI Dubai! Find the MICHELIN Guide Restaurant at Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Downtown Dubai

Dishes? Roasted Cauliflower & vegan Gluten-free Chocolate Cake

Price: AED140 and AED65

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CÉ LA VI Dubai (@celavidubai)

8. Celebrate Veganuary with Bombay Borough’s Plantastic based dishes – Gate Village, Building 3 – towards DIFC

Hyper-local Indian eatery Bombay Borough in DIFC has several delightful vegan dishes on the menu tailored for those who follow a plant-based diet as well as those looking to explore new and wholesome tastes.

The dishes combine classic Indian flavours with an exciting and modern, plant-based twist. Veganuary offers a chance to those looking to take on the challenge of eating plant-based for a month or a time for those to reduce their overall meat consumption.

The plant-based friendly dishes include:

Chili Tofu Scramble

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Chargrilled Asparagus

Bombay Lunch Home Veg Curry & Banana Leaf Rice

Beetroot & Carrot Chops

You can also opt to veganize your favourite dishes from the menu.

For reservations, call 043271555.

7. Try the all-new curated vegan menu at AURA Skypool Lounge

Available throughout January only, you can try an all-new curated vegan menu at AURA Skypool Lounge, which offers appetizing plant-based Asian dishes with a twist. (In addition to the à-la-carte menu)

While unwinding poolside, tuck into Asian-inspired vegan dishes, available daily from 10am – 7pm. Overlooking incredible views of the Dubai skyline, guests can sip on Organic Vegan Prosecco and indulge in the flavorful Kimchi Tempeh Tacos, Black Sesame Beets prepared with quinoa, beetroot, avocado purée and pine nut dressing, the fragrant Cauliflower Popcorn, Tofu Bao Bun, Avocado Maki with soya bean sheets and balsamic pearls, or Vietnamese Spring Rolls with sweet chili to taste.

Finish it all with indulgent sweet delights, including the Coconut Chocolate Brownie with coconut sorbet or the Malaysian Strawberry Mess, assorted with crispy granola and strawberry sorbet.

You can also enjoy a ‘Lunch in the Sky’ vegan set menu with 2-hour free-flow Organic Vegan Bubbles at AED350 per person every day from 1pm to 3pm in our Indoor Lounge only.⁣

⁣

Book your experience at auraskypool.com⁣.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aura Skypool Dubai (@auraskypool.dubai)

6. TABŪ – The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Business Bay

Dish? Wild mushroom ceviche, avocado, lemon, yuzu kosho, takuan

-Price? AED75

Dish? Corn on the cone (Corn foam, crispy corn, purple corn dust)

-Price? AED80

Dessert? Vegan tres leches (Mix of plant-based milk, nitro rose petals)

-Price? AED95

For bookings, click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TABŪ (@tabudubai)

5. Ciao Bella at Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City

Dish? Vegan vegetable arancini (Italian saffron rice ball stuffed with vegetables)

-Price? AED55

Dish? Parmigiana (Baked eggplant and zucchini with tomato sauce, mint oil, lemon bread crumble)

-Price? AED59

Dish? Panino (Pizza bread stuffed with tomato sauce, eggplant, and butter squash)

-Price? AED65

Dessert? Pan Forte (Italian nougat, lemon sorbet, chocolate sauce)

-Price? AED49

For bookings call +9714271000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciao Bella (@ciaobella_dubai)

4. Enjoy exclusive VEGAN dishes across all of China Bistro’s outlets

Aside from its extensive non-vegan menu, China Bistro offers exclusive VEGAN dishes that’ll satisfy your cravings. Be sure to bring an appetite for their succulent vegan dishes such as Vegetable Basil Dumplings (35), Sauteed zucchini broccoli ginger soy (42), Cui Cui chilly corn (42), Crispy Vegetable Konjeenaro (42) and Crispy Lotus Stem Singapore style (44) in Appetizers. Vegetable Croquettes chilli soy (42) in Mains and Mixed Vegetable OR Burnt Garlic fried rice (38) in Staples.

For bookings:

Sharjah: +971 52 134 2859

Al Barsha: +97145485111

Al Karama: +971 4 393 1010

Discovery Gardens: +971 4 579 1999

Studio City: +971 543072988

View this post on Instagram A post shared by China Bistro UAE (@chinabistrouae)

3. India Palace is also going vegan for the month of Jan!

For the Vegan Menu, India Palace exclusively uses high-grade corn and olive oil. The dairy and yoghurt-based dishes have been substituted with fruits and herb ingredients. The Vegan Menu combines Indian cuisine with the goodness of Veganism and offers 26 dishes:

The menu highlights include dishes such as masala Aloo Puri, Mint Imli Avacado Papdi, Punjabi Samosas and Spicy Potato in Starters. Zaitooni parsley salad, Fattoush Salad in Salads, Tawa Soya Chaamp and Gobhi in Grills. The menu features an extensive curries option such as Mushroom Chettinad, Ajwaini Bhindi, Kathal Pepper Rost, Mushroom Masala / Kadai and more. Pair your curries with bread such as Missi Roti and Pudina Paratha, Roti, or simple Paratha. The menu also offers various fresh juices such as All lemonades, Pineapple Juice, the good ol’ Shikanjiand more.

All the costs of the dishes on the menu range between AED10 and AED46.

For bookings, click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Palace (@indiapalaceme)

2. Black Tap

Those embarking on Veganuary can enjoy two exclusive vegan CrazyShake® milkshakes launching at Black Tap outlets across the UAE from 1st – 31st January.

From the towering Choco Loco Vegan Shake (AED69) and Pink Parade Vegan Shake (AED69) to Vegan Truffle Shroom Burger (AED75) and Canal Street Chopped Salad (AED60), Black Tap and Enjoy Trill have come together to bring something entirely new to the region this Veganuary based on a shared passion for innovation and pushing culinary boundaries.

For more deets, or bookings – check out their ‘gram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Tap Dubai (@blacktapdubai)

1. Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina

Featuring a raft of healthy, internationally inspired vegan and vegetarian dishes Lo+Cale’s new menu is destined to expand palates and make eating out in Dubai all the more interesting.

The chefs have created wholesome, beautifully presented dishes that not only deliver health benefits but taste as good as they look.

Putting plant-based dishes and meat-free meals very much at the fore, diners can tuck into the likes of a healthy, innovative-themed menu with flavour-filled options.

For bookings, call or WhatsApp +971549978599.