2 Bollywood Sensations Are Taking Over Dubai Next Month

You’ve read the title and probably wondered which Bollywood singers are we talking about. We’re talking about Shaan and Papon of course, the 2 of India’s most sought-after voices!

For the first time ever, both musicians will be collabing on stage and in Dubai.

Shaan and Papon are taking over Dubai Tennis Stadium and they will be performing in front of 5,000 people on March 5

The duo is expected to perform all the fan favourites

The outdoor live show will be held on March 5 and your favourite hits will probably be sung! Shaan is expected to perform songs like Chand Sifarish, Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh, and Jab Se Tere Naina. Meanwhile, Papon is going to sing you Banao, Jiyein Kyun and Humnava – get excited!

The singers and friends will turn up on stage at 8:30pm and doors open at 6:30.

https://cdn.lovin.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/1/2022/02/24152357/30-sec_3-1-1.mp4

The important deets

Prices: AED95 per ticket and you can book by visiting Platinumlist or bookmyshow.com

Dates: March 5, 2022

Location: Dubai Tennis Stadium