3 Amazing Reasons To Attend JBR The Walk’s Winter Nights

Dubai turns into a magical winter wonderland each year and JBR’s buzzing boulevard is all set to give you the best experiences in dining, shopping, or even a stroll by the sea.

We have good news people…

The 1.7km promenade located in the heart of the Dubai Marina is back with another edition of Winter Nights

From themed movie nights to roaming entertainment, here’s everything on the schedule marking the festive season. The best part? All of the activities are family-friendly and FREE!

1. Watch a Christmas classic under the stars

With the alfresco season now upon us, JBR has a line-up of movie nights planned on Friday and Saturday at 7 pm.

With popcorn and plush bean bags, kick back and cosy up to these modern classics:

December 23: Elf

December 24: Jingle All The Way

2. A host of roaming entertainment

Discover 100+ dining, shopping and entertainment venues at JBR’s thriving seaside destination all whilst you enjoy a host of roaming entertainment. With violinists and saxophonists and a Christmas Circus, watch the destination come alive with riveting performances and sweet melodies on Saturday and Sunday from 5pm – 9pm.

December 23: Violinist and Christmas Circus

December 24: Saxophonist and Toy Soldiers

3. Kids Activations

As one of the best times of the year to enjoy the outdoors, whisk the kids away to JBR The Walk to enjoy a variety of engaging activations every Friday and Saturday from 5 pm – 9 pm.

Enjoy themed activities, arts and crafts, engaging games, and much more for the festive season!

I’m in! How do I get there?

JBR is one of the city’s most popular destinations with easy access, whether you’re coming from the nearby Dubai Marina or visiting for the weekend.

Come by foot thanks to the neighbourhood’s pedestrian-friendly walkways or easily find a spot for your car with Green Parking in Murjan and all along The Walk.