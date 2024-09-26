5 Amazing Shows For The Musical Lover In You!

Dubai is turning up the heat with a lineup of shows that’ll have you swooning, singing, and maybe even shedding a tear or two. Ready to dive in? Let’s go!

via GIPHY

Prepare to have your soul stirred by the one and only Gregory Porter, whose velvety baritone will wrap you in a warm jazz embrace. If you’ve been searching for music that speaks to your heart, look no further. Porter’s blend of jazz, blues, and gospel, served up with a side of his signature flat cap, will leave you swaying and snapping. Buckle up for a night of moving lyrics and that soulful voice at The Agenda.

Get your tickets here!

Grab your umbrellas—no, seriously. Dubai Opera is about to get soaked in the magic of Singin’ in the Rain, complete with real rain showers on stage! Get ready to transport yourself to Hollywood’s golden era, where tap-dancing and show tunes reign supreme. Sit front row if you’re daring—you might just get a splash of nostalgia (literally). This is one storm you won’t want to miss!

Get your tickets here!

Get ready to “Livin’ La Vida Loca” because Ricky Martin is hitting Dubai! The king of Latin pop is bringing his electrifying energy to the Coca-Cola Arena for one unforgettable night. Expect the hits you know and love, plus a whirlwind of dance moves that will have you on your feet. Bring your best She Bangs moves and prepare to dance the night away!

Get your tickets here!

Brazilian music lovers, this one’s for you. Marisa Monte, the queen of MPB, is gracing The Tent at Bla Bla for an intimate evening of samba, soul, and pop. The venue’s intimate vibe brings you closer to the magic of her voice and artistry, making this show a must-see for anyone wanting a truly soulful experience.

Get your tickets here!

This Christmas, hop aboard the QE2 for a classy evening with Michael Clews, the UK’s premier Michael Bublé tribute artist. With those smooth vocals and swoon-worthy charm, you’ll feel like the real Bublé himself is serenading you under the stars. From “Feeling Good” to “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” get ready for a night of festive swing and timeless hits.

Get your tickets here!

From smooth jazz to Latin pop, and everything in between, Dubai’s got the perfect show for every vibe.

Grab your tickets, grab your friends, and prepare for an unforgettable entertainment-packed season!