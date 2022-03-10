6 Events That'll Surely Have You Looking Forward To The Weekend!

Best Of Dubai

It’s finally the weekend, and your group chat is still debating their weekend plans..

Don’t fret! We’ve got you covered with an array of exciting and fun events to help you unwind after a tiring work week 🎉

6. Get Race Ready For Dubai World Cup!

Dubai World Cup is approaching! Get yourself ready before the 26th of March with bespoke hats, headpieces and masks from International Award Winning Milliner, Evelyn McDermott Millinery.

What? Pop-up at Ladies Polo Day

Where? Melia Desert Palm

When? Saturday March 12 from 3.30 pm to 6.30pm

Price? AED 285 per person (Cocktails, sandwiches, pastries and wine included)

More info check out Evelyn’s Instagram page : @evelynmcdermottmillinery

5. (Not a weekend event per se, but still quite exciting) The House of Masaba SS22 collection pop-up on Wed, March 16

India’s fashion queen, Masaba Gupta is bringing her latest House of Masaba SS22 collection to Dubai next week. The exciting bit? This particular collection is launching exclusively in Dubai before anywhere else (not even the House of Masaba website).

Where? Meraki Studios

Date and time? Wednesday, March 16, 11am onwards

4. Celebrate Inclusivity And Get Your Daily Steps In With Wolf Pack Walks

Family friendly, inclusive, and lots of fun! Bring your family for a rewarding stroll and exciting performance with Wolf Pack Walks!

What? Enjoy the spring weather while it lasts with a 1.5 km community walk in Sustainable City followed by a special performance by talented performers

Where? The Sustainable City

When? Saturday 13th March at 3:45 pm

Price: Free!

*Children are welcome to bring their bikes/scooters/skateboards.

For more info check out the Team Angel Wolf website or visit their Instagram @teamangelwolf

3. Nothing Better Than A Movie Night Under the Stars!

Grab your bae, friend or family and your favorite snack, and enjoy a movie in the most serene outdoor setting!



What? JLT’s “Cinema Under the Stars” is back at JLT Park with blockbusters, foreign films and animated movies. Where? Between Cluster P & Q When: Every Saturday from 19th February 2022 until 26th March 2022 Price: Free! for more info & movie schedules click here

2. This One’s For The Ladies!

In honor of International Women’s Day earlier this week, Photographer Hyku Desesto is collabing with 25Hours Hotel to offer complimentary headshots for ladies!

What? Enjoy a complimentary 15-minute shot with celebrity and luxury brand Photographer Hyku Desesto.

Where? 25 Hours Hotel.

When? Thursday March 10th and Friday March 11th from 12pm to 5pm

Price: Free!

For more info and to book your complimentary shoot: Email: 25hours@z7communications.com

1. Boss Babes, You Can’t Miss this One!

In honor of International Women’s Day, Learn all about the crypto world and the benefits of investing with like-minded boss babes!

What? Learn about investing in Crypto while sipping on delicious drinks and yummy delicacies!