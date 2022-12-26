5 Reasons Why You NEED This Fab Off-Road Scooter For Your Dubai Winter

There’s no better time to begin exploring the lovely city of Dubai than during this cool winter season! There are so many different ways to get around here and now we have another fun option with this high performance off-road scooter!

Introducing the all-new Switch Off-road e-scooter ES 200 everywhere- a powerful and versatile scooter specifically designed for off-road use

So no more limits to where you can and cannot go, just hop on and scoot! Keep scrolling to see 5 reasons why you need the ES200.

5. Tackle any new terrain with ease

Adventure seekers, this is literally a scooter made in heaven for you!

With its sturdy, off-road design and high-quality components, you’ll be able to tackle any terrain with ease.

4. A powerful motor to super boost your travels

The ES 200 has two powerful 1000W motors on the front and rear ends, so you can zip through trails or navigate city streets with ease and FULL power. It can carry you for up to 60km/hour at not one, not two, but THREE different speeds!

3. Long-lasting battery so you can travel the city stress-free

The long-lasting battery will keep you going for hours on end, meaning you can ride all day at a 40km range without worrying about running out of power.

On the rare occasions that you need to charge your battery, it’s super-fast charging!

2. It’s all about convenience

The ES 200 is lightweight and foldable, making it easy to carry, so you can take it wherever you go! Whether you’re commuting to work or exploring the great outdoors, this scooter has you covered.

Plus the box comes with its own charger, toolbox, and user manual, so you’re all set from day 1.

1. Stylish AND practical design

With its sleek and stylish design, the ES 200 is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, its high-quality construction means it’s built to last, so you can enjoy it for years to come.

Plus, the 10″ pneumatic tires can ride on any terrain and weather condition and hydraulic brakes ensure rider safety.