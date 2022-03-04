7 Things To Do And Attend This Weekend If You’re All Out Of Ideas

The problem with living in Dubai is that you never run out of things to do in Dubai. Just ideas.

There’s SO much going on ALL the time that it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what mood you’re in or what the squad’s going to want to get up to.

That’s why Lovin’s here, along with the weekly weekend round-up, to serve you with fresh new ideas that’ll get your few days off buzzing with enjoyment.

What’s on the roster for this weekend? A couple of things, one for any kind of mood you’re in…

Keep scrolling!

1. Head to an open style café AND try their talked about signature Blu Matcha drink by the La Mer Beach

Since this spot will only be at La Mer Beach till May, now may be the time to get in a quick visit.

If you’re into beach vibes, music, bean bags, loungers, soft serves, HIGH-quality matcha (straight from the source: Japan) and play games like jingo and bean bag toss- you’re in for a real treat.

Head to Building 615, La Mer, in Jumeirah 1, Dubai and catch all the fun at this all blue, pool-tiled extravaganza!

2. There’s a Queen tribute happening at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday

TWO big shows are coming to the Coca-Cola Arena for one night only, and if you’re a fan of big movie soundtracks or Queen, you’re in for a treat!

Queen By Candlelight and The Greatest Show are both coming on March 5! There’s ONE day left.

Performers from London’s West End are bringing oodles of talent and toe-tapping classics to Dubai’s largest indoor performance arena.

Tickets to the Queen Tribute here.

OR you can watch The Greatest Show is a fabulous sing-along for families

Featuring a cast of sterling West End Performers, this is a dazzling sight for all ages. With circus performers and a soundtrack featuring ALL your favourite tunes from Frozen and Trolls to Moana, Sing movie and, of course, The Greatest Showman!

It’s an afternoon of dancing and singing, perfect for anyone who loves a musical!

How much? Tickets from AED75 to AED375

When? March 5, 1.30pm

Tickets and deets here

3.Shaan and Papon are taking over Dubai Tennis Stadium and they will be performing in front of 5,000 people on March 5 (Saturday)

The duo is expected to perform all the fan favourites!

The outdoor live show will be held on March 5 and your favourite hits will probably be sung! Shaan is expected to perform songs like Chand Sifarish, Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh, and Jab Se Tere Naina. Meanwhile, Papon is going to sing you Banao, Jiyein Kyun and Humnava – get excited!

The singers and friends will turn up on stage at 8:30pm and doors open at 6:30.

Where? Dubai Tennis Stadium

Prices: AED95 per ticket and you can book by visiting Platinumlist or bookmyshow.com

Buuuuut, if you use the code ‘Lovin50’ at checkout, you get 50% off on the Platinum Category tickets on Platinumlist only! WINNING!

4. Comic Con Is Back In Abu Dhabi And The Line-Up Is HUGE!

Middle East Film & Comic Con is almost here! What does this mean? All your favourite film and TV-Show celebs are about to descend on the capital, to attend a positively huge event that includes gaming zones, cosplay parades (that you can join!), anime entertainment and more! Stars like Nathalie Emmanuel of Game of Thrones fame, Jon Bernthal from The Walking Dead and Michael Rooker who’s best known for his role of Yondu Udonta in Guardians of the Galaxy and more, are lined up to ensure fans of these iconic blockbuster shows and movies have PLENTY to look forward to. When and where? Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from March 4 – 6 Get your tickets for Middle East Film & Comic Con here!

5. Catch WizKid and Tyga live at the BLU Fest tomorrow evening

Lots of events on a Saturday but all the party people have been prepping for this one!

Aren’t we so glad just how concerts have come back to normal in the UAE? And an even better start to 2022 is all thanks to WizKid and Tyga’s upcoming performance at BLU Fest, an event that’ll be held by BLU Dubai.

This is about to be one of the sickest and hyped nights because there’s nothing like an event with global celebs coming to play! It’s the perfect balance of thrill, lots of squealing fans and perfect singalongs to all our favourite hits.

When and where? March 5, Saturday at Burj Parks!

6. Have a scenic swan boat ride from AED55 by Burj Khalifa’s Dubai Fountain

Fun around the Burj Khalifa is to be had in their many swan boat rides where in you can pedal or go on an electric ride with fam and friends.

This is one of the BEST things to do when you have visitors coming in from other parts of the world!

Book your tickets here.

7. Go for a budget ice skating moment at the iconic Al-Nasr Leisureland

If you book through Groupon, the cost goes down MUCH cheaper, still in keeping ALL the fun!

For AED56, two adults can have a TWO-hour ice skating sesh. Including the skating shoes.

Oh, yes.

Book here.