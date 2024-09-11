5 Upcoming Shows The Kids Will Love This Winter

Looking for the perfect winter fun for your kids in Dubai? Get ready for a season packed with magical adventures, laughter, and unforgettable memories!

Uh-oh, Little Monster is causing chaos on stage! Join the fun at Zabeel Theatre as this beloved character from Tom Fletcher’s ‘Who’s in Your Book?’ series brings joy, books, and friendship to life. Expect interactive moments, magical music, and plenty of laughs in this 55-minute adventure perfect for the littlest theatre fans!

Fly away on a magic carpet this Christmas with Aladdin! Dubai’s favorite panto returns with a Middle Eastern twist. Will Aladdin outsmart the evil Abanazar and win Princess Jasmine’s heart? With a dash of comedy, stunning visuals, and toe-tapping tunes, this is the perfect festive family show.

All aboard the Toyland Express! Join Magic Phil in this heartwarming journey filled with fun, laughter, and important lessons about kindness and self-acceptance. Packed with puppets, songs, and Magic Phil’s signature silliness, this festive show will keep everyone giggling and smiling!

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Theatre by QE2 and join Dorothy, Toto, and friends on a technicolor adventure to the magical land of Oz! This timeless classic comes to life with catchy tunes, laugh-out-loud moments, and plenty of audience interaction. Perfect for a Christmas family outing!

Ready for jaw-dropping stunts and gravity-defying performances? The Pluma Circus is here to amaze! This modern circus extravaganza will take you on a breathtaking journey of empowerment and wonder, complete with aerial acrobatics, trapeze artistry, and a soundtrack that’ll have you on the edge of your seat.



