6 Fabulously Festive Events Happening At This Magical Marina Hotel

‘Tis the SEASON to be merry and have fun with friends and family! AND if you’re looking for THE best ways to celebrate, we’ve got all the best options listed out for you right here.

This Christmas and NYE season the Address Dubai Marina is offering a meticulous medley of epicurean experiences, meaningful moments and extravagant celebrations in a vibrant and glamorous atmosphere.

This is where your joy happens!

6. Turkey Takeaway 101

If you are looking for some carefree celebrations this season then this is just the option for you. Leave all the hustle and hassle to the experts and get rewarded with the perfect delicious festive Turkey (with all the sides and seasonings and just the right flavours and flair to add to your party).

Where? Kambaa

When? 24 November 2022 onwards

Time? 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM

Price?

AED 695 for a Turkey Hamper (6-7kg)

AED 595 for Beef Rib Eye

For reservations, call +971 4 436 7777 or email dineatdubaimarina@addresshotels.com

Don’t forget! Pre-booking is required 48 hours in advance

5. It’s time for tea but with extra spoons of festivity

Sample a delightful array of sweets, savouries and beverages in the elegant settings of Kambaa. Enjoy the creatively made festive-themed treats as you make memories with your loved ones (all the while spilling piping hot tea of the year).

Where? Kambaa

When? 5 December 2022 – 5 January 2023

Time? 3:00 PM to 6: 00 PM

Price? AED 190 per Afternoon Tea stand

For reservations, call +971 4 436 7777 or email dineatdubaimarina@addresshotels.com

PS: Pre-booking is required!

4. ‘Tis the season and here’s the perfect festive eve dinner

Dine on an exquisitely special festive menu to make your celebrations EXTRA special at The Restaurant. Sway to the harmonies of live entertainment, and get into the mood with the dazzling decorations and an electric atmosphere that will make this occasion the best yet.

Where? The Restaurant

When? 24 December 2022

Time? 7:00 PM – Midnight

Price?

AED 249 per person, inclusive of soft beverages

AED 349 per person, including house beverages

Early Bird Offer: 10% discount for bookings made before 15 December 2022

For reservations, call +971 4 436 7777 or email dineatdubaimarina@addresshotels.com

A few pointers:

Pre-booking is required

Children aged 0-6 years dine with our compliments

Children aged 6-12 years receive a 50% discount

U by Emaar discount applicable

3. Admit it – festive brunching really hits different

This season, treat yourself to a memorable Festive Brunch by celebrating your festivities at The Restaurant. Enjoy a delectable-themed gourmet menu, live entertainment and plenty of momentous moments with your friends and fam.

Where? The Restaurant

When? 25 December 2022

Time? 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Price?

AED 315 per person, inclusive of soft beverages

AED 415 per person, inclusive of house beverages

AED 515 per person, inclusive of sparkling beverages

For reservations, call +971 4 436 7777 or email dineatdubaimarina@addresshotels.com

A few pointers:

Pre-booking is required

Children aged 0-6 years dine with our compliments

Children aged 6-12 years receive a 50% discount

U by Emaar discount applicable

2. Warmly welcome 2023 with a nifty NYE’s PARTYYY

Enjoy a luxurious end-of-the-year experience at the Constellation Ballroom where you’ll make plenty of memories to begin 2023 just right. Step into the New Year with premium food and beverages, and live entertainment featuring Libanista band and singer Pamela Farhat! Who’s in?

Where? Constellation Ballroom, Address Dubai Marina

When? 31 December 2022

Time? 9:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Price?

AED 400 per person, inclusive of soft beverages

AED 700 per person, inclusive of house beverages

AED 900 per person, inclusive of premium and bubbly beverages

For reservations, call +971 4 436 7777 or email dineatdubaimarina@addresshotels.com

Don’t forget:

Pre-booking is required

Adults only, age restriction applies

U By Emaar discounts are not applicable on NYE

1. Treat yourself big for the last time in 2022

Book festive rooms with special rates at the NYE Gala! Enjoy an exclusive package for hotel guests staying during New Year’s Eve at Address Dubai Marina. Dine and dance the evening away and walk into 2023 with extravagance and style.

Price?

AED 350 per person, inclusive of soft beverages

AED 550 per person, inclusive of house beverages

AED 750 per person, inclusive of premium beverages

For reservations, call +971 4 436 7777 or email dineatdubaimarina@addresshotels.com