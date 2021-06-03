6 Places To Visit In Dubai This Weekend PERF For Foodies

We wait 5 days, 120 hours, 7,200 minutes and 432,000 seconds EVERY week to get to this moment. To get to the WEEEEKENEDDDD!!! Wuhuuuuu. And this weekend there are heaps in store to keep you occupied. And this weekend is kept solely for ’em foodies. Scroll for deets! Without further ado… Here are the best things to fill your weekend in Dubai

6. BTS fans got for the limited edition BTS Meal (in stores until June 28) Get your hands on the limited edition BTS meals at McDonald’s until stocks last! Available at McD outlets across the UAE. Until June 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eve Presenter (@evepresenter)

5. Mamalu Kitchen Mamalu Kitchen was motivated by her three sons and a desire to assist other mothers and families in simplifying their daily lives without having to worry about feeding their kids nutritious, fuss-free meals. Mamalu Kitchen is facilitating a lifestyle transformation in the area by including and empowering every member of the household and other members of the community via cooking. Families are becoming healthier and happier as a result of this “cooking trend.” Click on the link below to learn more about her fantastic culinary workshops! For more deets, click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamalu Kitchen (@mamalukitchen)

4. Original Wings and Rings weekend brunch! The juicy chicken wing flavours and sauces of Original Wings & Rings are well-known. The trendy sports bar offers a lot of amazing bargains for you to enjoy this summer. Plus their exciting weekend brunch is back! That means top-notch food, drinks, desserts and VIBES. Brunch days? Friday & Saturday; 1-4 & 8-11 PM Where? Liberty House, DIFC, Level C Price: AED 119, AED 199, AED 299

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Original Wings Rings Dubai (@originalwingsandrings)

3. Comedy Saturdays at UBK The best Bar & Kitchen in JLT is bringing back Comedy Nights. The popular comedy program, which has been off the air for almost a year, is slated to return in June with a fantastic roster of comedians and a generous amount of Punch. TAI PASCHALL, AKA the Comedybawse of Dubai, ERIK THORNQUIST, JON BOULTON, and local favorite OMAR KAZIM are among the guests. Where? Bar & Kitchen, JLT Timing: Saturday, June 5, 8pm onwards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osmium Marketing & Events (@osmiumevents)

2. All you can eat Saturdays at O’Pao Are you a huge fan of Indian cuisine? How does “you can eat and drink how much you want only for a reasonable price” sound to you? We heard you! There is a hidden gem in Karama, O’Pao, which is known for serving scrumptious gourmet Indian Sliders, and it has recently launched an incredible budget-friendly All You Can Eat and Drink deal for only AED 49!!! Yes, you read it right! From Saturday to Wednesday, for only AED 49, you can join the Unlimited Eat and Drink O’Paorty all day long. Taste their flavoured meats or vegetarian delights stuffed into the locally beloved potato pao (bun), topped with signature sauces and condiments – a perfectly soul-satisfying comfort meal. Where? Al Karama, O’Pao Price? AED49 per person When? All Day from Saturday till Wednesday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O’Pao (@opaodxb)

1. Try TGI Fridays new veggie menu! It’s new, it’s entertaining, and it’s a sensory overload! TGI Fridays created the ‘No Meat? No Problem!’ menu with modern-day eaters in mind, particularly those in a cultural melting pot like the UAE. This menu will not only be more vegetarian-friendly, but it will also breathe fresh life into an existing menu of iconic dishes. Are you interested already? Keep reading. There is more! 😉 TGI Fridays favourites such as Buffalo Broccoli Bites – a crunchy broccoli starter tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce, Beetroot Bean Sliders – topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and BBQ sauce, Signature Potato Twisters with unique spicy queso and more are among the 13 new dishes on the menu. People in the UAE will be able to sample the new additions from TGI Friday’s restaurants all around the country, just in time for the summer. Visit one of their restos! You won’t regret it! When? 10am – 12am (Timings vary depending on the location)