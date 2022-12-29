6 Reasons Why Abu Dhabi Corniche Is The Place To Be This Weekend

In case you haven’t heard, the MOTN Festival – the region’s ultimate entertainment festival – has been extended until January 1. That means your plans to ring in the New Year with a bang are sorted.

Here are 6 reasons why this festival on the Abu Dhabi Corniche is the place to be this weekend

1. Get the best seat in the house for NYE fireworks

We can’t think of a better venue than the MOTN Festival to catch Abu Dhabi’s grand fireworks show on the Corniche. It’s your front-row seat to a breathtakingly vibrant night sky and a spectacular way to bring in 2023 with loved ones.

2. Immerse yourself in one-of-a-kind art and technology

We remember the MOTN Funhouse from previous editions, and this year it ranks much higher on our fun-o-meter because of the innovative and immersive experiences.

The MOTN Funhouse in the Inspire Space zone features a brand-new interactive digital art installation: ANIMA, which gives festivalgoers a larger-than-life experience by breaking the fourth wall and interacting with them through motion-tracking technology.

You can update your TikTok feed with quirky content from the Youseum, a social media museum that has made its Middle East debut at the festival. Also making its regional debut at the festival is Dukes Cupboard, London’s premier vintage clothing and international streetwear store that offers international brands such as Supreme, Calvin Klein, Nike and Rolex.

3. Embark on a culinary journey across the world

Are you craving a juicy, dripping truffle burger or are those tastebuds tingling for something more traditional, like a knafeh?

Foodies can avoid making such painful choices at MOTN and find cuisines and street eats from around the world at the festival’s Food Hub. Everything from local food concepts to the world’s most instagrammable desserts are right here at the festival.

4. Take on an action-packed adventure

The Thrill Zone is where you want to be for non-stop action and laughter this weekend. With heart-pumping physical and reality games for all ages, families and friends can get together for multiplayer and arcade games and skill-based activities.

And for some friendly competition, you can always role-play in Arcade Heist or grab a VR headset for the collaborative game Versus at the festival. There’s also the Haunted House for those who want to test their courage.

5. Never a dull moment for the kids

Parents won’t have any trouble keeping the kids entertained and on their toes at the MOTN Festival’s Amusement Park, a wonderland for fun and creativity. There’s even everyone’s favourite YouTube character CoComelon with a themed exhibition and uniquely designed rooms for role-playing. The kids won’t want to leave the colourful space with all its carnival rides, games and tons of activities for all ages.

6. Shop till you drop

…or until the festival closes. The Shopping District is a shopaholics paradise with hand-picked brands from around the world, with a diverse range of unique fashion, accessories and beauty products from local and international boutique brands.

Tickets for the festival are available on Platniumlist.net and start from AED 30 online and AED 35 at the door. Visit www.motn.ae for more information about the festival.