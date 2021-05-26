8 Things To Dubai In Dubai This Weekend Cuz YOLO!

It’s HERE. The one you’ve been waiting for. It’s a weekend of fun, frolics and all the good things that come with two days vacay from work. So go forth and enjoy, Dubai is buzzing with activites!

8. Chilli & Chutney Chilli & Chutney celebrates imaginative Indian food by combining Indian flavours and traditions with global ingredients and methods; a dinner here is both comfortable and gastronomically intriguing, with a menu that draws inspiration from North India’s vast culinary landscape and offers a new take on Indian food. Location: Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort Timing: 6pm -11pm (Closed on Mondays)

7. Hell’s Kitchen With this unbeatable luxury daycation package, it’s time to sit back, relax, and make the most of summer. While soaking up some much-needed Vitamin D and building up an appetite for a delectable 2-course meal at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, take in the gorgeous surroundings of Neptune pool. Location: Caesars Palace Dubai Price: AED 280 per person Timing: From Sunday to Wednesday

6. BM Hotels & Resorts – Summer with BM Take a break from life and lounging out by this 4-star Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah, every effort is made to provide a comfortable and stress-free stay. This contemporary beach resort in Ras Al Khaimah is the ideal accommodation for families searching for space, safety, and solitude, couples searching for a sumptuous romantic holiday, or big groups wanting multiple ocean suites to accommodate their complete party. Name: Location: Al Jazeera Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates Price: From AED335 Timing: 24 hours

5. Radisson Damac Hills – Hessa Street Kitchen This resto is super thrilled to introduce its brunch at Hessa Street Kitchen on June 4. Every Friday from 12:30-3:30pm, an Asian themed brunch is served, complete with Asian cocktails and other Asian beverages, prepared by Asian chefs from Malaysia, China, Thailand, and India. With an international a la carte menu and pleasant service, Hessa Street Kitchen offers something for everyone. Price: All-inclusive package for AED275

AED150 for non-alcoholic Timing: Every Friday from 12:30-3:30pm starting June 4

Ladies Nights are every Tuesday from 7-10pm

4. Join the stormtroopers and race with Rio! This is an inclusive event, so anybody of any age or ability may participate in some form; there are a variety of exciting methods for the community to participate in the challenge, including students, families, corporate workers, and wheelchair users. Don’t miss it! Location: TSC Plaza Timing: Friday 28, 2021 at 5pm

3. It’s an open day for budding elite junior golfers! GEMS FirstPoint School – The Villa is hosting an open day for young golfers of all levels in partnership with the Claude Harmon III Performance Academy at the Els Club, Sports City, from grassroots junior golfers to aspiring elite level to show you exactly what their Golf Centre of Excellence Programme offers. The GEMS FirstPoint School and Claude Harmon Performance Academy Programme is a stepping stone for young golfers, where they can get academic qualifications in tandem with their golf coaching development, and this Saturday, they have an open day for one-to-one sessions. The Elite Golf Programme promises a first-class British education offering a bespoke curriculum and personalized timetable, alongside world-class coaching and training at the Els Club, Sports City. Discover more by scheduling a one-to-one assessment. Location: The Els Club, Sports City Timing: 9am to 1pm

2. Free Outdoor Fitness Group Dubai Be part of a club that organizes regular outdoor activities and meets others like you who have the same interests. It’s absolutely free! All fitness levels are welcomed! Location: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre Time: 9.30am Weekly on Fridays Price: FREE

1. Headway Institute’s Free Arabic Language Classes Do you want to learn more about the Arabic language and culture? There is a way out! The Headway Institute welcomes you to participate in its FREE Arabic language and culture programs! Location: Headway Institute Time: Sat-Thurs 9am – 8pm (closed on Fridays) Price: FREE To sign up contact us via phone + 97143625313 or email courses@headin.pro or fill in the form here.