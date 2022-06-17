A Breathtakingly Beautiful Library Just Opened In Dubai That Cost A Massive AED1 Billion To Build

Booklovers have got plenty of reasons to celebrate as a massive library opened in Dubai yesterday and it’s everything they’ve always wanted and more. The hallowed halls and chambers of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library are as noteworthy for their design as for the books that line its shelves. The place deserves to be on every bibliophile’s bucket list.

Located in Al Jaddaf, by the Dubai Creek the library spans a huge 54,000 square metres.

The books here are spread over seven stories and nine thematic libraries.

Bookworms can easily spend years here browsing through the 100,000+ titles that the place boasts of.

Entry is free, parking is free and there’s even a metro station nearby – what more could you ask for?

The library is currently holding an exhibition with some ancient manuscripts on display including the first edition of Miguel de Cervantes’ epic novel Don Quixote, written in the 17th century.