The match was an absolute nail-biter! The UEFA Champions League final was held yesterday at the Stade de France in Paris. And of course, who better to perform the opening ceremony ahead of the Champions League final, than Camilla Cabello.

She took the stage to perform a few of her hit songs including Seniorita and Don’t Go Yet. And her voice wasn’t the only thing that took fans by surprise, but it was also her FAB outfit!

Camilla Cabello performed at the UEFA Champions League opening ceremony dressed in a design by a Dubai-based brand Gia Bianca

Gia Bianca is a Dubai-based fashion house that combines the traditional hand-knots macrame into the Greek mythology-inspired designs of one-of-a-kind resort wear. It’s fab and #notspons.

Gia and Bianca are 2 creatives who see fashion as a form of art. Camilla’s fashion statements are definitely art pieces that’s why her stylist chose this Dubai-based brand for last night’s performance!

She chose the high-neck white hand-made 2 pieces which really stood out.

Real Madrid was victorious, scoring 1-0 against Liverpool

The match started later than expected and there were issues with ticketing but at the end of the day, most fans enjoyed the match. Both teams also put in their best efforts. Until next year!