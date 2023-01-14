د . إAEDSRر . س

A Dubai Police Tip Off Helped Canada Bust A AED138 Million Dirham Drug Smuggling Case

A tip off from Dubai Police has resulted in the biggest opium seizure in Canada’s history.

Canadian authorities announced the seizure of nearly 2.5 tonnes of opium in Vancouver, following a security tip from Dubai Police about 19 shipping containers that were suspected of narcotic substances making its way to Canada.

This is considered the largest opium seizure Canada to date

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) explained that in September 2022, the CBSA Intelligence Sections and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) unit launched an investigation into a potential importation of controlled substances hidden inside marine containers.

The haul was estimated to be worth 50 million Canadian dollars or around AED138 million.

In a Twitter announcement, Dubai Police confirmed the drug haul is an example of their continuous and efficient collaboration with Canadian authorities and law enforcement agencies.

Image Credits: Twitter @dubaipolicehq

Dubai Police reiterates its commitment to helping the globe against transnational organised crime

Dubai Police stated its commitment to maintaining vital communication channels with the world’s police agencies and supporting the fight against transnational organised crime.

