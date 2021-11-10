A Dubai Resident Complained About Traffic And The RTA Responded In The Best Possible Way

We all know what traffic in Dubai is like, but the RTA leaves no stone unturned to help residents. Well, Dubai might be the only city where the RTA responds to people and also solves their problems instantly.

RTA resolved the resident’s issue within 2 weeks

One Dubai resident was witness to this! Recently, we received a message from @sailideshpande about her experience with the Dubai RTA. Sailideshpande commutes from DIFC to Business Bay. However, the increasing traffic in this route increased her commute time from 15 minutes to 45 minutes.

The RTA also reached out to @Sailideshpande to inform him that the issue was resolved

The resident reached out to Dubai RTA and within two weeks the issue was resolved. The RTA reduced the waiting time in signal, which in turn made the commute faster. In fact, Sailideshpande also received a call from the RTA informing that her complaint was resolved.

This is simply AWESOME!

Still waiting a 100 years to get a response from your friends, meanwhile there’s RTA