A Fire Broke Out In An Apartment In Al Barsha And Thankfully No Injuries Were Reported

On Sunday morning, a fire broke out in an apartment in the Al Barsha area of Dubai. Thankfully, the fire was put out in just over two hours and there were no injuries reported.

The Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room received a notification about the fire at 9:35am, and the Al Barsha Fire Station was notified just 6 minutes later

Specialized teams arrived on the scene at 9:41am and found that the fire was located in an apartment. The Emirates Martyrs Centre and Nad Al Sheba Support Centre were also mobilized to help evacuate and fight the fire.

The specialized teams quickly got to work and by 10:20 am, the field commander reported that the cooling process had started. This means that the fire was under control and the firefighters were working to cool down any hotspots to prevent the fire from re-igniting.

By 11:57 am, the fire was completely out, and the site of the accident was handed over to the relevant authorities

It is not yet clear what caused the fire, but investigations are ongoing.

It is essential that people take fire safety seriously and take steps to prevent fires from breaking out in the first place. This includes ensuring that smoke detectors are working properly, keeping flammable materials away from heat sources, and having an evacuation plan in place.

