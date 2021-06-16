From Yoga To Art: A Free Holistic Event Awaits At Alserkal Avenue

The game-changing laundry brand, Ariel never fails to impress with its groundbreaking products, immersive activations and holistic experiences.

Customer satisfaction with this brand is always a sure guarantee, and with such a loyal customer base… giving back to their patrons is a no brainer.

Inspired by Ariel PODS (the All-in-1 smart laundry solution that’s designed to deliver three superior benefits: brightening colours, lifting stains, and cleaning), the innovative brand is heading to Alserkal Avenue with their FREE Mind, Pody & Soul campaign, from today June 16-19. This means four days of fashion, fitness and ART is coming your WAY!

The venue will boast of THREE zones;

The blue boosting zone: Yoga The bright white zone: Art The green & clean zone: Fashion

The colour-coded activity zones are specially designed to Enlighten, Uplift and Transform your inner self.