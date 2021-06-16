Dubai
From Yoga To Art: A Free Holistic Event Awaits At Alserkal Avenue
The game-changing laundry brand, Ariel never fails to impress with its groundbreaking products, immersive activations and holistic experiences.
Customer satisfaction with this brand is always a sure guarantee, and with such a loyal customer base… giving back to their patrons is a no brainer.
Inspired by Ariel PODS (the All-in-1 smart laundry solution that’s designed to deliver three superior benefits: brightening colours, lifting stains, and cleaning), the innovative brand is heading to Alserkal Avenue with their FREE Mind, Pody & Soul campaign, from today June 16-19. This means four days of fashion, fitness and ART is coming your WAY!
The venue will boast of THREE zones;
- The blue boosting zone: Yoga
- The bright white zone: Art
- The green & clean zone: Fashion
The colour-coded activity zones are specially designed to Enlighten, Uplift and Transform your inner self.
1. The blue boasting zone: Yoga classes hosted by Shimis Yoga Center
The zone to zone out!
Here you can join two different types of yoga classes, Yin Yoga and Vinyasa Flow.
Expert instructors will help restore your body and mind, taking not just your physical but also mental well-being in mind.
If you’ve been meaning to pick up yoga, then there’s no better place to trial the disciple than at this immersive event! Where you can work on getting your mind and body in a state of perfect harmony.
2. The bright white zone: Art classes run by the creative experts at thejamjar
Express yourself through art and pick up a thing or two about painting during your time down at the event.
thejamjar arts studio aims to engage audiences, promote local artists and support the development of Dubai’s art scene through its extensive art programmes, educational initiatives and community projects.
3. The green & clean zone: Transform your wardrobe with the sustainable fashion experts at FAD
FAD Institute of Luxury, Fashion & Style offers industry tutored and integrated courses across fashion design, styling, luxury brand management, fashion retail, fashion buying, photography and other industry-relevant courses approved by KHDA.
If this tickles your fancy, then keep in mind to bring in two old garments and learn to combine them to create a new, statement piece using sewing techniques.
Important bits
Find the FREE Mind, Pody & Soul event at Alserkal Avenue from Wednesday, June 16 to Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Price? Free entry for all
Where? Warehouse 46 in Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai
The FREE Mind, Pody & Soul experience will follow strict health and safety measures in line with government regulations.