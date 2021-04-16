A Little Boy’s Wish Was Granted After Dubai Police Let Him Ride A Luxury Police Car

Picture this: It’s been your lifelong dream to sit in one of Dubai Police’s prestigious cars, you’re in Dubai AND you get to do it! That was the case with 9-year-old Lucas Li Chao, who got to live out that very dream thanks to Dubai Police.

The child had long dreamed of welcoming Dubai Police into his home and ride in one of the luxe cars Hey, at least ONE out of the TWO items on his bucketlist has been fulfilled. According to the Dubai Police Facebook page, Lucas Li Chao’s father had contacted them asking about the request of taking his son on a ride across Dubai’s tourist sights.

A team from the Tourism Police Department (along with the Security Media dep) went to Lucas’ home soon after He was even spoiled with a goodie bag filled with Dubai Police merch, like the mini uniform and toys (ADORBS!). The day then followed with a ride around the city’s best attractions in the luxury supercar- what a mood. The child’s parents thanked Dubai Police for their eagerness in making his dreams come true.