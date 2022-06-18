A New Robot Called ‘Flippy 2’ Has Just Arrived In Dubai

RUN! The robots have begun their takeover!

Just kidding, but they have joined ‘arms’ with humans to help your fast food reach you even faster.

Introducing Flippy 2

Flippy 2 is a robotic arm designed by Miso Robotics. It is the world’s first autonomous robotic kitchen assistant, designed to do the more dangerous tasks involved in handling a kitchen- like deep frying.

According to Miso Robotics, Flippy 2 is capable of preparing food two times faster and can fry food 30% deeper.

Flippy 2 comes to Dubai

Dubai continues to remain on top of such innovations- no surprise there!

Miso Robotics has partnered with Americana Restaurants- the group that operates Pizza Hut, KFC, and Hardees in the Middle East and Africa regions.

The plan is to integrate Flippy 2 into Dubai restaurant kitchens.

Trial run at Dubai Mall

Flippy 2 will not be everywhere just yet! It will first have to undergo testing at The Dubai Mall’s Wimpy restaurant.

If proven successful, the robotic innovation will be launched across other Americana Restaurants in Dubai.

You know what that means people- maybe, just maybe… coming soon to a Pizza Hut/ KFC near you!

What will the verdict be?

So far, there have been mixed reviews about Flippy 2. There is some apprehension about a robot managing our food, and rightfully so.

However, it also makes the production process quicker and much more efficient, giving employees the time to focus on other tasks like customer service.

Will Flippy 2 be a success? Only time will tell.

