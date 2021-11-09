A Popular Dubai Neighbourhood Will Soon Be Demolished And Some Resident's Aren't Happy

If you’ve lived in Dubai for a long time, you might know the importance of the Jebel Ali Village in the city’s history. But, we’ve got some *not so happy* news about this historic area. Jebel Ali Village one of Dubai’s oldest residential communities with about 290 homes, will soon be demolished!

The village was built in the late 1970s for the British and Dutch port workers. However, the area was especially known for its old-world charm, which it proudly retained.

Residents learnt about Nakheel’s plans from flyers left outside their homes

Residents of the village have been told they have 12 months to vacate their homes ahead of a planned redevelopment. Property developer Nakheel is set to redevelop the community into luxury two-story villas.

The new community will have three clusters, complete with modern villas, swimming pools, parks and sports facilities, including bike trails, jogging tracks, cycle paths and sports courts.

Some residents are emotional and devastated about leaving their home

Long-term residents of the community are emotional and devastated about leaving the area they call home. The village residents will not be offered a property in the new villas and many can’t afford the luxury homes. In fact, some residents are also planning on leaving Dubai altogether.

